ReWalk Robotics to Present at the H.C. WAINWRIGHT 6th Annual Israel Virtual Conference on November 12th, 2020

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RWLK) today announced that Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, Ori Gon Chief Financial Officer and Andy Dolan, VP Marketing and Reimbursement will present a fireside chat at the H.C.WAINWRIGHT virtual conference at 01:30 PM EST on Thursday November 12, 2020.



The presentation is available via the following https://journey.ct.events/view/2ace9345-d28f-4f49-8fde-206ffa6847f4 or through the investor section of the company’s website at www.rewalk.com