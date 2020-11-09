MTBC Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results with Record Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

SOMERSET, N.J., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC, Inc. (the “Company” or “MTBC”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, while reaffirming its full-year 2020 guidance. The Company’s management will conduct a conference call with related slides today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and management’s outlook.

● Record revenue of $31.6 million, 88% growth over Q3 2019 ● GAAP net loss of $1.7 million ● Record adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million ● Record adjusted net income of $3.5 million or $0.27 per share

Year-to-Date 2020 Financial Results:

● Revenue of $73.1 million, a 50% increase from YTD 2019 ● GAAP net loss of $9.0 million ● Adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million ● Adjusted net income of $3.5 million or $0.27 per share

“We are pleased to report record quarterly revenue of $31.6 million and adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million, representing year-over-year growth of 88% and 62% respectively,” said Stephen Snyder, MTBC’s Chief Executive Officer.

“As we’ve remained focused on empowering healthcare providers and health systems with our technology-enabled solutions, we’ve continued to accelerate our growth. We’ve already closed more than twice as much new organic business year-to-date than during all of 2019 and we’ve closed the two largest acquisitions in our history this year. As a result, we expect to exit 2020 with annualized revenues of approximately $130 million, while operating with an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 20%,” said Snyder.

Nine Month 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the first nine months of 2020 was $73.1 million, an increase of 50% as compared to $48.7 million in the first nine months of 2019.

For the first nine months of 2020, the Company’s GAAP net loss was $9.0 million, or $1.53 per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.2 million in the first nine months of 2019. During this same period, our adjusted EBITDA was $5.2 million. GAAP net loss includes non-cash amortization and depreciation expense of $6.9 million, stock-based compensation expense of $5.0 million, and transaction and integration costs of $1.7 million.

“The increase in the net loss primarily reflects non-cash items related to our acquisitions of Meridian and CareCloud,” said Bill Korn, MTBC’s Chief Financial Officer. “Depreciation and amortization expense increased by approximately $4.5 million year-over-year, and accounts for approximately 77% of our GAAP net loss. Stock-based compensation increased by approximately $2.6 million year-over-year for grants made to employees who joined us as part of the acquisitions. We incurred approximately $1.7 million of transaction and integration costs and $681,000 of charges for facilities we no longer need. We expect to see the benefit of these cost savings during the fourth quarter, as indicated by our full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook.”

Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2020 was $5.2 million, as compared to $5.3 million in the first nine months of 2019. Bill Korn noted, “Doctor visits, which declined during the second quarter, have returned to near-normal levels. We anticipate continued improvement in our adjusted EBITDA as we continue to integrate Meridian and CareCloud and streamline our associated operating expenses.”

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for third quarter 2020 was $31.6 million, an increase of $14.8 million or 88% from the third quarter of 2019, which set a new record for MTBC.

MTBC’s third quarter 2020 GAAP net loss was $1.7 million, as compared to a net loss of $138,000 in the same period last year. The GAAP net loss reflects $3.2 million of non-cash depreciation and amortization expenses, $1.8 million of stock-based compensation, and $609,000 of integration and transaction costs related to recent acquisitions. The GAAP net loss was $0.46 per share, based on the net loss attributable to common shareholders, which takes into account the preferred stock dividends declared during the quarter.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income for third quarter 2020 was a record $3.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million or 58% compared to adjusted net income of $2.2 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share was $0.27 per share, an increase of $0.09 compared to $0.18 per share during third quarter 2019, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.19. Adjusted earnings per share are computed using end-of-period shares outstanding, and adjusted diluted earnings per share includes common shares issuable upon exercise of in-the-money warrants and vesting of outstanding restricted stock units.

MTBC now has a significant number of outstanding stock warrants which are exercisable and in-the-money, but are excluded under GAAP from earnings per share calculations as the shares are considered antidilutive. To assist in evaluating the effect of these prospective shares, the Company has introduced a new measure, adjusted diluted earnings per share. The sellers of Meridian and CareCloud were granted a total of 4.25 million warrants to purchase shares of MTBC’s common stock at prices between $7.50 and $10.00 per share, with a two-year life for the $7.50 warrants and a three-year life for the $10.00 warrants. If all of these warrants were exercised, MTBC would receive approximately $34 million of cash proceeds.

Adjusted EBITDA for third quarter 2020 was $4.2 million, a new record, which was an increase of 62% and represents 13% of revenue, compared to $2.6 million in the same period last year. This was our fourteenth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA.

Bill Korn remarked, “The increase in adjusted EBITDA to record levels during the first full quarter after a major acquisition is a huge accomplishment. It reflects a combination of cost savings from CareCloud, which was purchased in January and Meridian, which was purchased in June, and the return of patient visits to near pre-Covid-19 levels.”

“We expect to see another significant increase in adjusted EBITDA during the fourth quarter, as cost savings from actions we have already taken to further reduce Meridian’s expenses take effect. We can’t predict the course of Covid-19, but patient volumes to date in the fourth quarter are consistent with third quarter, and assuming no major change between now and the end of the year, we anticipate an increase in adjusted EBITDA from third to fourth quarter which is similar to the increase we saw in third quarter.”

Cash Balance and Capital

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had approximately $22.8 million of cash, and nothing drawn on its $10 million revolving line of credit with Silicon Valley Bank.

2020 Full Year Guidance

MTBC previously provided the following forward-looking guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020:

For the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020

Forward-Looking Guidance

Revenue $105 – $107 million Adjusted EBITDA $12 – $13 million

The Company’s full year 2020 revenue guidance of $105 to $107 million represents year-over-year growth of approximately 65%, bringing its 3-year CAGR through 2020 to 49%. “We believe that we are on track to generate $130 to $135 million in revenue on an annualized basis during the second half of 2020,” said Bill Korn. “Despite the unknowns related to any additional impact that Covid-19 may have on the U.S. economy during the last two months of the year, we still believe that we will grow our revenues, year-over-year, by at least 63% during 2020.”



“We expect adjusted EBITDA to be $12 to $13 million for full year 2020, representing growth of 48% to 60% over 2019 adjusted EBITDA, as the Company integrates the Meridian and CareCloud acquisitions. The actions we have already taken have significantly reduced both Meridian’s and CareCloud’s operating expenses, and should lead to an even higher adjusted EBITDA contribution for the last quarter of 2020,” said Bill Korn.

Conference Call Information

MTBC management will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter 2020 results. The live webcast of the conference call and related presentation slides can be accessed under Events & Presentations at ir.mtbc.com/events. An audio-only option is available by dialing 201-493-6779 and referencing “MTBC Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.” Investors who opt for audio only will need to download the related slides at ir.mtbc.com/events.

A replay of the conference call with slides will be available approximately one hour after conclusion of the call at the same link . An audio replay can also be accessed for the next month by dialing 412-317-6671 and providing access code 13712429.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a full suite of proprietary cloud-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers and hospitals throughout the United States. Our Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform includes revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) solutions for high-performance medical groups. MTBC helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, allowing them to improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBC,” and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “MTBCP.”

Follow MTBC on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com . To view MTBC’s latest investor presentations, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.mtbc.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In our earnings releases, prepared remarks, conference calls, slide presentations, and webcasts, we use and discuss non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure used or discussed, and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure, are included in this press release after the condensed consolidated interim financial statements. Our earnings press releases containing such non-GAAP reconciliations can be found in the Investor Relations section of our web site at ir.mtbc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management’s expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our financial performance and business activities, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the Covid-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company’s operations, the demand for the Company’s services, and economic activity in general.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE MTBC

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

MTBC, Inc.

bkorn@mtbc.com

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com

(214) 597-8200

MTBC, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 22,839,886 $ 19,994,134 Accounts receivable - net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $514,000 and $256,000 at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 13,765,301 6,995,343 Contract asset 4,078,316 2,385,334 Inventory 305,238 491,088 Current assets - related party 13,200 13,200 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,589,350 1,123,036 Total current assets 44,591,291 31,002,135 Property and equipment - net 3,946,768 2,907,516 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,529,032 3,526,315 Intangible assets - net 31,119,576 5,977,225 Goodwill 48,950,323 12,633,696 Other assets 1,217,458 356,578 TOTAL ASSETS $ 137,354,448 $ 56,403,465 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 7,302,785 $ 3,490,834 Accrued compensation 2,517,901 1,836,309 Accrued expenses 5,801,199 2,111,515 Operating lease liability (current portion) 4,636,019 1,688,772 Deferred revenue (current portion) 1,215,161 20,277 Accrued liability to related party 663 663 Notes payable (current portion) 632,809 283,675 Contingent consideration 500,000 - Dividend payable 4,097,133 1,745,791 Total current liabilities 26,703,670 11,177,836 Notes payable 47,949 83,275 Deferred payroll taxes 1,313,250 - Operating lease liability 6,642,878 2,040,772 Deferred revenue 160,007 18,745 Deferred tax liability 151,477 244,512 Total liabilities 35,019,231 13,565,140 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 7,000,000 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; issued and outstanding 5,470,473 and 2,539,325 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 5,470 2,539 Common stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 29,000,000 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; issued 13,876,887 and 12,978,485 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; 13,136,088 and 12,237,686 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 13,877 12,979 Additional paid-in capital 138,156,729 69,403,366 Accumulated deficit (34,043,410 ) (25,075,545 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,135,449 ) (843,014 ) Less: 740,799 common shares held in treasury, at cost at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (662,000 ) (662,000 ) Total shareholders’ equity 102,335,217 42,838,325 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 137,354,448 $ 56,403,465

MTBC, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 NET REVENUE $ 31,638,616 $ 16,851,328 $ 73,084,575 $ 48,681,038 OPERATING EXPENSES: Direct operating costs 19,718,381 10,535,629 45,841,788 31,779,564 Selling and marketing 1,571,423 347,568 4,777,818 1,091,524 General and administrative 6,191,008 4,451,975 17,176,593 13,757,805 Research and development 2,366,560 175,758 6,846,014 648,822 Change in contingent consideration (500,000 ) (279,565 ) (500,000 ) (343,768 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,206,005 814,210 6,943,705 2,407,111 Restructuring, impairment and unoccupied lease charges 320,575 136,332 681,400 136,332 Total operating expenses 32,873,952 16,181,907 81,767,318 49,477,390 OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (1,235,336 ) 669,421 (8,682,743 ) (796,352 ) OTHER: Interest income 2,431 57,272 44,112 202,969 Interest expense (132,373 ) (88,925 ) (396,154 ) (284,883 ) Other (expense) income - net (246,347 ) (688,342 ) 84,464 (224,151 ) LOSS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (1,611,625 ) (50,574 ) (8,950,321 ) (1,102,417 ) Income tax provision 61,965 86,970 17,549 101,790 NET LOSS $ (1,673,590 ) $ (137,544 ) $ (8,967,870 ) $ (1,204,207 ) Preferred stock dividend 4,229,808 1,602,833 10,149,641 4,582,239 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ (5,903,398 ) $ (1,740,377 ) $ (19,117,511 ) $ (5,786,446 ) Net loss per common share: basic and diluted $ (0.46 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (1.53 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic and diluted loss per share 12,771,307 12,146,110 12,493,458 12,038,819

MTBC, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 AND 2019

2020 2019 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (8,967,870 ) $ (1,204,207 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,816,235 2,457,183 Lease amortization 2,134,143 1,440,066 Deferred revenue 159,819 (11,557 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 295,645 105,315 (Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (93,035 ) 34,585 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (62,741 ) 408,057 Interest accretion 510,771 381,827 Gain on sale of assets (1,647 ) (26,213 ) Stock-based compensation expense 4,951,001 2,324,799 Change in contingent consideration (500,000 ) (343,768 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired: Accounts receivable (1,208,961 ) (126,542 ) Contract asset (274,149 ) 51,607 Inventory 185,850 69,137 Other assets 106,470 (108,080 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (8,384,301 ) (698,408 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (4,332,770 ) 4,753,801 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (1,288,500 ) (1,326,650 ) Capitalized software (3,767,219 ) - Cash paid for acquisitions (net) (23,716,250 ) (1,600,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (28,771,969 ) (2,926,650 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Preferred stock dividends paid (7,798,299 ) (4,464,435 ) Settlement of tax withholding obligations on stock issued to employees (1,847,318 ) (1,320,650 ) Repayments of notes payable, net (430,080 ) (290,164 ) Contingent consideration payments - (182,664 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants 2,995,117 - Proceeds from line of credit 19,500,000 - Repayments of line of credit (19,500,000 ) - Settlement of contingent obligation (1,325,000 ) - Net proceeds from issuance of preferred stock 44,544,378 3,719,106 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 36,138,798 (2,538,807 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (188,307 ) 226,370 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 2,845,752 (485,286 ) CASH - beginning of the period 19,994,134 14,472,483 CASH - end of the period $ 22,839,886 $ 13,987,197 SUPPLEMENTAL NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Preferred stock issued in connection with CareCloud and Meridian acquisitions $ 24,000,000 $ - Vehicle financing obtained $ 28,473 $ 24,909 Dividends declared, not paid $ 4,097,133 $ 1,586,528 Purchase of prepaid insurance through assumption of note $ 667,507 $ 301,359 Warrants issued $ 5,070,000 $ - SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Cash paid during the period for: Income taxes $ 64,326 $ 95,822 Interest $ 150,425 $ 46,089

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

The following is a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by us to describe our financial results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying performance of our business operations, investors are reminded to consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, it should be noted that these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, and management may utilize other measures to illustrate performance in the future. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with our results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our “adjusted EBITDA” to our GAAP net loss.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Net revenue $ 31,639 $ 16,851 $ 73,085 $ 48,681 GAAP net loss (1,674 ) (138 ) (8,968 ) (1,204 ) Provision for income taxes 61 87 18 102 Net interest expense 130 32 352 82 Foreign exchange loss (gain) / other expense 296 704 (17 ) 408 Stock-based compensation expense 1,763 775 4,951 2,325 Depreciation and amortization 3,206 814 6,944 2,407 Transaction and integration costs 609 464 1,709 1,403 Restructuring, impairment and unoccupied lease charges 321 136 681 136 Change in contingent consideration (500 ) (280 ) (500 ) (344 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,212 $ 2,594 $ 5,170 $ 5,315

Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our non-GAAP “adjusted operating income” and non-GAAP “adjusted operating margin” to our GAAP operating loss and GAAP operating margin.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands) Net revenue $ 31,639 $ 16,851 $ 73,085 $ 48,681 GAAP net loss (1,674 ) (138 ) (8,968 ) (1,204 ) Provision for income taxes 61 87 18 102 Net interest expense 130 32 352 82 Other expense (income) - net 246 688 (84 ) 224 GAAP operating (loss) / income (1,237 ) 669 (8,682 ) (796 ) GAAP operating margin (3.9 )% 4.0 % (11.9 )% (1.6 )% Stock-based compensation expense 1,763 775 4,951 2,325 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 2,690 512 5,751 1,549 Transaction and integration costs 609 464 1,709 1,403 Restructuring, impairment and unoccupied lease charges 321 136 682 136 Change in contingent consideration (500 ) (280 ) (500 ) (344 ) Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 3,646 $ 2,276 $ 3,911 $ 4,273 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 11.5 % 13.5 % 5.4 % 8.8 %

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

Set forth below is a reconciliation of our non-GAAP “adjusted net income” and non-GAAP “adjusted earnings per share” to our GAAP net loss and GAAP net loss per share.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 ($ in thousands except for per share amounts) GAAP net loss $ (1,674 ) $ (138 ) $ (8,968 ) $ (1,204 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) / other expense 296 704 (17 ) 408 Stock-based compensation expense 1,763 775 4,951 2,325 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 2,690 512 5,751 1,549 Transaction and integration costs 609 464 1,709 1,403 Restructuring, impairment and unoccupied lease charges 321 136 682 136 Change in contingent consideration (500 ) (280 ) (500 ) (344 ) Income tax expense (benefit) related to goodwill 7 45 (93 ) 30 Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 3,512 $ 2,218 $ 3,515 $ 4,303 End-of-period shares 13,136,088 12,212,323 13,136,088 12,212,323 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share $ 0.27 $ 0.18 $ 0.27 $ 0.35

For purposes of determining non-GAAP adjusted net income per share, we used the number of common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 2019, plus the number of common shares issuable upon the exercise of in-the-money warrants and outstanding, unvested RSUs.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net loss attributable to common shareholders, per share $ (0.46 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (1.53 ) $ (0.48 ) Impact of preferred stock dividend 0.33 0.13 0.85 0.38 Net loss per end-of-period share (0.13 ) (0.01 ) (0.68 ) (0.10 ) Foreign exchange loss (gain) / other expense 0.02 0.06 (0.00 ) 0.03 Stock-based compensation expense 0.14 0.06 0.38 0.19 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 0.20 0.04 0.44 0.13 Transaction and integration costs 0.06 0.04 0.13 0.12 Restructuring, impairment and unoccupied lease charges 0.02 0.01 0.05 0.01 Change in contingent consideration (0.04 ) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.03 ) Income tax (benefit) expense related to goodwill 0.00 0.00 (0.01 ) 0.00 Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.18 $ 0.27 $ 0.35 End-of-period common shares 13,136,088 12,212,323 13,136,088 12,212,323 In-the-money warrants and outstanding unvested RSUs 4,910,423 464,335 4,910,423 464,335 Total fully diluted shares 18,046,511 12,676,658 18,046,511 12,676,658 Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.19 $ 0.34

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP. However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, when used as a supplement to financial performance measures in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. Management also uses results of operations before such items to evaluate the operating performance of MTBC and compare it against past periods, make operating decisions, and serve as a basis for strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional means of evaluating period-over-period operating performance. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find this information helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, and non-GAAP adjusted net income to provide an understanding of aspects of operating results before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because this measure excludes non-cash expenses as well as expenses pertaining to investing or financing transactions. Management defines “adjusted EBITDA” as the sum of GAAP net income (loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes, net interest expense, other (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, integration costs, transaction costs, impairment and unoccupied lease charges, and changes in contingent consideration.

Management defines “non-GAAP adjusted operating income” as the sum of GAAP operating income (loss) before stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets, integration costs, transaction costs, impairment and unoccupied lease charges, and changes in contingent consideration, and “non-GAAP adjusted operating margin” as non-GAAP adjusted operating income divided by net revenue.

Management defines “non-GAAP adjusted net income” as the sum of GAAP net income (loss) before stock-based compensation expense, amortization of purchased intangible assets, other (income) expense, integration costs, transaction costs, impairment and unoccupied lease charges, changes in contingent consideration, any tax impact related to these preceding items and income tax expense related to goodwill, and “non-GAAP adjusted net income per share” as non-GAAP adjusted net income divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period, including the shares which were issued but are subject to forfeiture and considered contingent consideration.

Management considers all of these non-GAAP financial measures to be important indicators of our operational strength and performance of our business and a good measure of our historical operating trends, in particular the extent to which ongoing operations impact our overall financial performance.

In addition to items routinely excluded from non-GAAP EBITDA, management excludes or adjusts each of the items identified below from the applicable non-GAAP financial measure referenced above for the reasons set forth with respect to that excluded item:

Foreign exchange / other expense. Other expense is excluded because foreign currency gains and losses and other non-operating expenses are expenditures that management does not consider part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and also because the total amount of the expense is partially outside of our control. Foreign currency gains and losses are based on global market factors which are unrelated to our performance during the period in which the gains and losses are recorded.

Stock-based compensation expense. Stock-based compensation expense is excluded because this is primarily a non-cash expenditure that management does not consider part of ongoing operating results when assessing the performance of our business, and also because the total amount of the expenditure is partially outside of our control because it is based on factors such as stock price, volatility, and interest rates, which may be unrelated to our performance during the period in which the expenses are incurred. Stock-based compensation expense includes cash-settled awards based on changes in the stock price.

Amortization of purchased intangible assets. Purchased intangible assets are amortized over their estimated useful lives and generally cannot be changed or influenced by management after the acquisition. Accordingly, this item is not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are recorded.

Transaction costs. Transaction costs are upfront costs related to acquisitions and related transactions, such as brokerage fees, pre-acquisition accounting costs and legal fees, and other upfront costs related to specific transactions. Management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, and therefore, these costs are not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

Integration costs. Integration costs are severance payments for certain employees relating to our acquisitions and exit costs related to terminating leases and other contractual agreements. Accordingly, management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, and therefore, these costs are not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

Restructuring, impairment and unoccupied lease charges. Restructuring and impairment charges primarily represent remaining lease and termination fees associated with discontinued facilities. Unoccupied lease charges are rent and other costs associated with space that is not occupied, which the Company has placed on the market for sublease. Accordingly, management believes that such expenses do not have a direct correlation to future business operations, and therefore, these costs are not considered by management in making operating decisions. Management does not believe such charges accurately reflect the performance of our ongoing operations for the period in which such charges are incurred.

Changes in contingent consideration. Contingent consideration represents the amount payable to the sellers of certain acquired businesses based on the achievement of defined performance measures contained in the purchase agreements. Contingent consideration is adjusted to fair value at the end of each reporting period, and changes arise from changes in the forecasted revenues of the acquired businesses.

Tax expense (benefit) related to goodwill. Income tax expense (benefit) resulting from the amortization of goodwill related to our acquisitions represents a charge (benefit) to record the tax effect resulting from amortizing goodwill over 15 years for tax purposes. Goodwill is not amortized for GAAP reporting. This expense is not anticipated to result in a cash payment.