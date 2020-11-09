Sunesis Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on November 16th to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Highlights

The call can be accessed by dialing (844) 296-7720 (U.S. and Canada) or (574) 990-1148 (international) and entering passcode 1776248.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSS) today announced that it will host a conference call on Monday, November 16 th , 2020 at 4:30pm Eastern Time to discuss corporate updates and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

To access the live audio webcast, or the subsequent archived recording, visit the “Investors and Media – Calendar of Events” section of the Sunesis website at www.sunesis.com . The webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the company’s website for two weeks.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Sunesis has built an experienced drug development organization committed to improving the lives of people with cancer. The Company is focused on advancing its novel kinase inhibitor pipeline, including first-in-class PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510. SNS-510 is in IND-enabling studies and vecabrutinib has completed a Phase 1b trial in patients with advanced B cell malignancies.

