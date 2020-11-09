 

Mitek to Participate in the Benchmark Company Technology Virtual 1x1 Investor Conference on November 12, 2020

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today announced it has been invited to participate at the Benchmark Company Technology Virtual 1x1 Investor Conference on November 12, 2020.

Mitek’s CEO Max Carnecchia, and CFO Jeff Davison will hold virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mitek, please contact your Benchmark representative, or MKR Investor Relations, Mitek’s investor relations firm, at mitk@mkr-group.com.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual’s identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here.

Investor Contact:
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
MKR Investor Relations, Inc.
mitk@mkr-group.com


