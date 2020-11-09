 

Oncolytics Biotech Announces Abstract Publication and Upcoming Oral Presentation at the 2020 Society of Neuro-Oncology Annual Meeting

- Data from a phase 1b, investigator-sponsored study show that a pelareorep-based combination therapy is safe and well-tolerated in newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme patients

SAN DIEGO, CA and CALGARY, AB, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: ONCY] [TSX: ONC] today announced the publication of an abstract for an oral presentation to be given as part of the virtual 2020 Society of Neuro-Oncology (SNO) Annual Meeting. The abstract highlights clinical data from ReoGlio, an investigator-sponsored phase 1b trial evaluating the combination of pelareorep and granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) alongside standard chemoradiotherapy and adjuvant temozolomide for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). For more details on the abstract and the oral presentation, see below.

Abstract ID: CTIM-14

Title: Pelareorep and granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) with standard chemoradiotherapy/adjuvant temozolomide for glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patients: ReoGlio phase I trial results.

Session Name: Clinical Trials Session II

Presentation Date and Time: On-demand (link to the presentation)

Speaker: Susan Short, M.R.C.P., Ph.D., Professor of Clinical Oncology and Neuro-Oncology at the University of Leeds

The published abstract is available on the SNO website at https://academic.oup.com/neuro-oncology.

About ReoGlio

The ReoGlio trial was an investigator-sponsored, phase 1b, open-label trial evaluating the combination of pelareorep and GM-CSF, alongside standard chemoradiotherapy and adjuvant temozolomide, for the treatment of newly diagnosed GBM.  Fifteen patients were treated in the trial. The primary objective of the study was to determine the maximum tolerated dose of pelareorep and GM-CSF with standard chemoradiotherapy. Secondary objectives were to assess the activity of the pelareorep-GM-CSF combination and treatment compliance. The trial was designed and managed by the University of Leeds and funded through grants provided by Cancer Research UK and The Brain Tumor Charity.

