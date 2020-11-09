Acceleron Announces Clinical Trial Updates, Preclinical Presentation on Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the 2020 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:XLRN), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today announced that updates from the ongoing PULSAR and SPECTRA Phase 2 clinical trials of sotatercept in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) will be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) 2020 Scientific Sessions, held virtually November 13-17. The Company will also present preclinical research on the effects of a murine version of sotatercept in an animal model of PAH.

The presentation of the PULSAR trial echocardiography data, which earned the AHA’s “Cardiopulmonary Best Abstract” award, will focus on sotatercept’s effects on cardiac right ventricular function in conjunction with pulmonary arterial pressure in patients with PAH. The results build upon the positive efficacy and safety results reported earlier this year during the Breaking News Session of the American Thoracic Society 2020 Virtual Conference.