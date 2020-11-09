Acceleron Announces Clinical Trial Updates, Preclinical Presentation on Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the 2020 American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions
Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:XLRN), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today announced that updates from the ongoing PULSAR and SPECTRA Phase 2 clinical trials of sotatercept in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) will be presented at the American Heart Association (AHA) 2020 Scientific Sessions, held virtually November 13-17. The Company will also present preclinical research on the effects of a murine version of sotatercept in an animal model of PAH.
The presentation of the PULSAR trial echocardiography data, which earned the AHA’s “Cardiopulmonary Best Abstract” award, will focus on sotatercept’s effects on cardiac right ventricular function in conjunction with pulmonary arterial pressure in patients with PAH. The results build upon the positive efficacy and safety results reported earlier this year during the Breaking News Session of the American Thoracic Society 2020 Virtual Conference.
The AHA Scientific Sessions will also include data from the SPECTRA Phase 2 trial as part of an invited talk by Principal Investigator Aaron Waxman, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Pulmonary Vascular Disease Program at Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Dr. Waxman will discuss characteristics and selected outcomes from the first 10 patients with PAH participating in this ongoing trial assessing the effect of sotatercept on peak oxygen uptake, as measured by invasive cardiopulmonary exercise testing.
“We’re thrilled to be able to showcase more clinical and preclinical research on sotatercept during the AHA Scientific Sessions,” said Habib Dable, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acceleron. “The findings to be presented further solidify our belief that sotatercept acts via a unique mechanism to reverse pulmonary vascular remodeling, lending it the potential to become a backbone therapy for patients with PAH.”
Clinical Presentations
Cardiopulmonary Best Abstract Award:
Title:
Sotatercept Improves Right Ventricular - Pulmonary Arterial Coupling and Right Ventricular Function in the PULSAR Study: A Phase 2, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled, Randomized Study to Compare the Efficacy and Safety of Sotatercept versus Placebo When Added to Standard of Care for the Treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH)
