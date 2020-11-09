 

Rockwell Automation Targets Market Expansion With New High-performance, Scalable Kinetix Integrated Motion Drives

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 13:02  |  32   |   |   

In continued efforts to enable flexible manufacturing for its customers, Rockwell Automation’s motion business has expanded its Kinetix line of servo drives with intelligent and scalable solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005404/en/

The new Allen-Bradley Kinetix 5300 servo drive. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Allen-Bradley Kinetix 5300 servo drive. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Allen-Bradley Kinetix 5300 servo drive is a fully integrated, CIP Motion solution for global machine builders looking to increase performance and leverage a single-design environment for control and motion. When paired with the new TLP motors, customers get the competitiveness of a coordinated platform as they extend the power of the connected enterprise into simple machines, an approach that positions Rockwell Automation to accelerate growth in emerging markets throughout Asia and mature markets in Europe. The new product line, combined with the rest of the Kinetix family, provides a complete range of servo drive offerings from Rockwell Automation for everything from small, standalone machines to large, complex systems.

The Kinetix 5300 servo drives are designed for diverse machine applications such as electronics assembly, packaging and converting, printing. and web (CPW). The new drives also feature capabilities that can help simplify machine design and optimize performance throughout the machine lifecycle. Like other Kinetix integrated motion drives, Kinetix 5300 leverages Studio 5000 as a single design environment. Using a single family of servo drives allows machine builders to program all their drives in this one design environment and reuse code across drives, streamlining the design and commissioning process. Kinetix 5300 native integration with Logix control enables smart tuning capabilities that adjust for changes in inertia and resonances automatically, helping to optimize machine performance and simplify machine maintenance over time.

“Our expanded portfolio provides machines builders a complete family of scalable servo drives for diverse applications,” said Bill Kegley, director, product management – motion control at Rockwell Automation. “Now with the addition of the Kinetix 5300 to our family of servo drives, we are in a position to deliver truly scalable and intelligent motion solutions that help our customers achieve productivity and sustainability for a wider range of applications.”

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 23,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Allen-Bradley and Kinetix are trademarks of Rockwell Automation Inc.

Rockwell Automation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rockwell Automation Targets Market Expansion With New High-performance, Scalable Kinetix Integrated Motion Drives In continued efforts to enable flexible manufacturing for its customers, Rockwell Automation’s motion business has expanded its Kinetix line of servo drives with intelligent and scalable solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
NNOX FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors of Important November 16 ...
NOXXON Announces That Data Safety Monitoring Board Validates Further NOX-A12 Dose Escalation in ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
Updated Release: Rockwell Automation to Host Annual Investor Meeting
05.11.20
Rockwell Automation Elects William P. Gipson to Board of Directors
04.11.20
Rockwell Automation Declares Increased Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share on Common Stock
03.11.20
Rockwell Automation Unveils New Capabilities in FactoryTalk InnovationSuite, Powered by PTC, to Accelerate Digital Transformation
28.10.20
PTC and Rockwell Automation Extend Strategic Alliance
27.10.20
Rockwell Automation Introduces Next Generation Edge Gateway to Accelerate IT/OT Convergence
26.10.20
Rockwell Automation to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
22.10.20
Rockwell Automation to Host Annual Investor Meeting
19.10.20
Rockwell Automation Announces CFO Transition
15.10.20
Rockwell Automation Announces Plan to Reverse Salary Reductions, Restore 401(k) Matches for US Employees in November