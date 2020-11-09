 

Emerging Markets Report In Good Company

An Emerging Markets News Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kisses From Italy, Inc. (OTCQB:KITL) is about to embark on a journey to rapidly expand its brand and offerings. News from last week makes this clear. 

Let’s take a look at the significance of the news the Company has entered into an agreement with All Points Public Relations to take the lead on brand PR support, franchise development advertising and digital marketing initiatives aimed at driving franchise lead generation for Kisses from Italy's franchising program.

It’s a significant event for followers of the Italian food maker and restaurant chain. First, it signals internal confidence that the Company is both positioned and poised for growth. Frankly put, you don’t onboard the expense of a firm like All Points Public Relations if you don’t have a story to tell.

Conversely, we did a deep dive on All Points Public Relations to learn more. To say the least we were impressed by the service offering. It’s worth taking a peek here.

But what we found was truly compelling was All Point’s case studies.

It’s some of the world’s leading brands and household names... Allegra, Tuff Mudder, Kona Ice, Little Caesars. Kisses From Italy is certainly in good company.

Kisses from Italy also certainly joins a solid group of brands that have enjoyed significant national exposure and success. The franchise case study for Little Caesars is particularly interesting given Kisses’ desire to rapidly expand its franchise opportunity.

This presents a potential turning point for Kisses from Italy as it is loaded with the exposure weapons to increase recognition for its food offerings and franchisees.

About Kisses from Italy, Inc.
Kisses from Italy, Inc. is a restaurant chain operator, Franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee related beverage and an array of other products. Our goal is to leverage the success from our flagship store and our initial hotel locations in the South Florida market and to expand into other regions on a local, state, national and global level. The main focus is doing so through our continued corporate owned store expansion, along with the development and sales of additional locations through the advancement of our franchise and territorial rights program.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

EMC has been paid 1,000,000 restricted shares of stock by Kisses from Italy Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Avenue, Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com


