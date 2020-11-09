 

PV Nano Cell Awarded Patent in Brazil

MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell, Ltd. (OTCQB: PVNNF) ("PV Nano Cell" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced that it has been granted a patent in Brazil, BR 11 2013 013885-8 A2, Method to Produce Concentrated Dispersions of Nanometric Particles of Silver. The allowance was published in the Brazilian Industrial Property Gazette no. 2596 in October.

This patent is part of the company’s special nano silver family of patents protecting its products and technologies. PV Nano Cell is leveraging its technologies and products development to provide a complete solution enabling customers to fully realize the potential of inkjet based electronics printing for mass production applications. The company’s proven solution includes its proprietary Sicrys, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “Our mass-production digital printed electronics solutions address customers' needs for agile innovation and optimized manufacturing. The basis of our solutions offering is continuous investment in innovative products and technological developments that are well protected by a strong IP framework. The silver and copper single crystal nano particles that are protected by these granted patents, guarantee we offer the conductive digital printing market the best performance and most affordable products. Our line of inks products offers one year of shelf life and stability without agglomeration or sedimentation. This unique quality, along with high concentration of silver, low viscosity and other properties make our inks best suited for mass-production inkjet based conductive printing.”

PV Nano Cell’s Chief of Business Development Officer, Mr. Hanan Markovich commented, "This recent granted patent serves our technology strategy and roadmap where we build a strong and wide product line of dispersions, silver, copper, gold, dielectric and resistor inks. Such a broad offering enables us to expand the business and serve multiple markets such as the automotive glass, solar, sensors, high-end electronics and embedded passive components. Most important, we receive excellent feedback from customers that support our product strategy and find it of great value to their business.”

