 

Allison Transmission Announces $1 Billion Senior Notes Offering

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) (“Allison” or the “Company”) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Allison Transmission, Inc. (the “Issuer”), commenced an offering of $1 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2031 (the “Notes”) in a private placement (the “Offering”) exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), subject to market conditions. The Company also announced that the Issuer is seeking to enter into an amendment to the credit agreement governing its existing senior secured credit facilities pursuant to which, among other things, the Issuer expects to increase the commitments under its existing revolving credit facility to $650 million and extend the maturity date thereof to September 2025 (the “Amendment”). The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all of its outstanding 5.000% Senior Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”) and to pay related fees and expenses. The closing of the Offering is expected to occur substantially concurrently with, but not conditioned upon, the effectiveness of the Amendment.

The Notes will be guaranteed by each of the Issuer’s existing and future domestic subsidiaries that is a borrower under or that guarantees obligations under the Issuer’s senior secured credit facilities, subject to certain exceptions. On the issue date, it is expected that none of the Issuer’s domestic subsidiaries will guarantee its obligations under the senior secured credit facilities, and therefore none of the Issuer’s domestic subsidiaries will initially guarantee the Notes.

The Notes will be offered in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute a notice of redemption under the indenture governing the 2024 Notes or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

