 

Silo Pharma, Inc. Launches Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Dr. Matthew Johnson of John Hopkins University

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 13:15  |  39   |   |   

Industry Recognized Expert in Psychedelics and Related Safety Guidelines

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO) a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psilocybin as a therapeutic, today announced it has formed a Scientific Advisory Board for evaluating opportunities to advance strategies related to the use of psychedelic and psilocybin drug therapies. The company appointed addiction medicine and drug dependence researcher Dr. Matthew W. Johnson, Ph.D. as a member of the advisory board.

“Psilocybin research is one of the most intriguing and fastest growing areas of biotechnology, as it is believed that psychedelics hold the potential to address some of the largest and most challenging diseases such as depression, CNS related disorders, anxiety, PTSD, and Parkinson’s,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma. “The establishment of our Scientific Advisory Board reflects our commitment to pursuing multiple, strategic opportunities for privately-funded research. An advisory board of expert researchers will be instrumental in guiding us through the process of selecting and funding the best opportunities for the advancement of our mission and to maximize returns.”

Dr. Matthew W. Johnson, Ph.D., a Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Johns Hopkins, is one of the world’s most published scientists on the human effects of psychedelics and has conducted seminal research in the behavioral economics of drug use, addiction and risk behavior. Working with psychedelics since 2004, Dr. Johnson published psychedelic safety guidelines in 2008, helping to resurrect psychedelic research. He is the Principle Investigator on research showing promising data for psilocybin in treating tobacco addictions, and on funded studies investigating psilocybin in the treatment of opioid dependence and PTSD. In 2016, Dr. Johnson and colleagues published the largest study of psilocybin in treating cancer distress.

“Matt has long been recognized for his behavioral research in psychedelics and pharmacology,” added Weisblum. “His experience and talents will be invaluable as we accelerate our pursuit of market opportunities for the application of psychedelic drug therapies. We welcome Matt to our advisory board and look forward to leveraging his insights and expertise.”

Dr. Johnson was 2019 President of the Psychopharmacology and Substance Abuse Division of the American Psychological Association and is current President of the International Society for Research on Psychedelics, an organization he founded with colleagues. He has received continuous NIH funding as Principal Investigator since 2009. He has reviewed for more than 75 journals and has served as guest editor on two special issues on psychedelics. Dr. Johnson has reviewed grants for NIH, NSF, the US Military, and multiple governments outside of the US. He is a standing member of the Addictions Risks and Mechanisms (ARM) NIH study section. He has provided invited presentations in 13 nations.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silo Pharma, Inc. Launches Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Dr. Matthew Johnson of John Hopkins University Industry Recognized Expert in Psychedelics and Related Safety GuidelinesNEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO) a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psilocybin as a therapeutic, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
NXP Tackles Cost and Complexity of Automotive Software Development with New S32K3 MCUs
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...