Silo Pharma, Inc. Launches Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Dr. Matthew Johnson of John Hopkins University

“Psilocybin research is one of the most intriguing and fastest growing areas of biotechnology, as it is believed that psychedelics hold the potential to address some of the largest and most challenging diseases such as depression, CNS related disorders, anxiety, PTSD, and Parkinson’s,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma. “The establishment of our Scientific Advisory Board reflects our commitment to pursuing multiple, strategic opportunities for privately-funded research. An advisory board of expert researchers will be instrumental in guiding us through the process of selecting and funding the best opportunities for the advancement of our mission and to maximize returns.”

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: SILO) a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the use of psilocybin as a therapeutic, today announced it has formed a Scientific Advisory Board for evaluating opportunities to advance strategies related to the use of psychedelic and psilocybin drug therapies. The company appointed addiction medicine and drug dependence researcher Dr. Matthew W. Johnson, Ph.D. as a member of the advisory board.

Dr. Matthew W. Johnson, Ph.D., a Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Johns Hopkins, is one of the world’s most published scientists on the human effects of psychedelics and has conducted seminal research in the behavioral economics of drug use, addiction and risk behavior. Working with psychedelics since 2004, Dr. Johnson published psychedelic safety guidelines in 2008, helping to resurrect psychedelic research. He is the Principle Investigator on research showing promising data for psilocybin in treating tobacco addictions, and on funded studies investigating psilocybin in the treatment of opioid dependence and PTSD. In 2016, Dr. Johnson and colleagues published the largest study of psilocybin in treating cancer distress.

“Matt has long been recognized for his behavioral research in psychedelics and pharmacology,” added Weisblum. “His experience and talents will be invaluable as we accelerate our pursuit of market opportunities for the application of psychedelic drug therapies. We welcome Matt to our advisory board and look forward to leveraging his insights and expertise.”

Dr. Johnson was 2019 President of the Psychopharmacology and Substance Abuse Division of the American Psychological Association and is current President of the International Society for Research on Psychedelics, an organization he founded with colleagues. He has received continuous NIH funding as Principal Investigator since 2009. He has reviewed for more than 75 journals and has served as guest editor on two special issues on psychedelics. Dr. Johnson has reviewed grants for NIH, NSF, the US Military, and multiple governments outside of the US. He is a standing member of the Addictions Risks and Mechanisms (ARM) NIH study section. He has provided invited presentations in 13 nations.