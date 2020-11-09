Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering

Square, Inc. (“Square”) (NYSE: SQ) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due May 1, 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due November 1, 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). Square also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of 2026 Notes and up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of 2027 Notes, in each case, solely to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Square, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears. The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Square’s Class A common stock (“Class A common stock”), or a combination thereof, at Square’s election. The interest rate, conversion rate, and other terms of the Notes are to be determined upon pricing of the offering.