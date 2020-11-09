 

Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Square, Inc. (“Square”) (NYSE: SQ) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due May 1, 2026 (the “2026 Notes”) and $500 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due November 1, 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”). Square also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Notes a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of 2026 Notes and up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of 2027 Notes, in each case, solely to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Square, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears. The Notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Square’s Class A common stock (“Class A common stock”), or a combination thereof, at Square’s election. The interest rate, conversion rate, and other terms of the Notes are to be determined upon pricing of the offering.

In connection with the pricing of the Notes, Square expects to enter into privately negotiated convertible note hedge transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers or their affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the “hedge counterparties”). The convertible note hedge transactions are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to the Class A common stock upon any conversion of the Notes and/or offset the cash payments Square is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted Notes, as the case may be, in the event that the market price of the Class A common stock is greater than the strike price of those convertible note hedge transactions. Square also expects to enter into privately negotiated warrant transactions with the hedge counterparties. The warrant transactions could separately have a dilutive effect to the extent the market value per share of Class A common stock exceeds the strike price of any warrant transactions, unless Square elects, subject to certain conditions set forth in the related warrant confirmations, to settle the warrant transactions in cash. If the initial purchasers exercise their over-allotment options to purchase additional Notes, Square intends to enter into additional convertible note hedge transactions and additional warrant transactions with the hedge counterparties.

