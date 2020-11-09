EANS-Other capital market information Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification of share buyback transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 09.11.2020, 13:30 | 51 | 0 | 0 09.11.2020, 13:30 |

Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a

Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this

announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Publication pursuant to Art 5 para 1 lit b) and 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

and Art 2 para 2 and 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



Jersey, 9 November 2020 - Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext:

ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of

shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that in the

period from 2 November 2020 to 6 November 2020, it has acquired a total of

16,022 shares under the share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2020 in

accordance with Art 2 para 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/

1052.



The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the

aggregated volume for the period per day amounted to:



_____________________________________________________________________________

| |

| Date |repurchased shares | price (EUR) | (EUR) |

|___________________|_____(number)______|__________________|__________________|

| Trading Venue | | | |

|XWBO (Vienna Stock | | | |

|_____Exchange)_____|___________________|__________________|__________________|

|_____2.11.2020_____|______13,745_______|_______2.10_______|______28,680______|

| Trading Venue | | | |

| XAMS (Euronext | | | |

|____Amsterdam)_____|___________________|__________________|__________________|

|_____2.11.2020_____|_______2,227_______|_______2.10_______|______4,782_______|





The total number of shares repurchased since 17 March 2020 amounts to 687,255

shares. Detailed information on the individual transactions of the share buyback

programme are published in accordance with Art 2 para 3 of the Commission

Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on Atriums website https://www.aere.com/

sharebuy.aspx. The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by

Atrium and exclusively via the Vienna Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam.



For further information:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Andrew Davis: atrium@fticonsulting.com



About Atrium European Real Estate

Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and

retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant

food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations.

Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of 808,100 sqm and

with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties are

located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the

exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real

estate professionals.



In January 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by

investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus

on Warsaw.



The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and

domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as

a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange

and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice

should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the

regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and

listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee

of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in

the past are no guarantee of future results.







Further inquiry note:

FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000

Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Andrew Davis: atrium@fticonsulting.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Seaton Place 11-15

UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands

phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113

FAX:

mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com

WWW: http://www.aere.com

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4757163

OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited

Atrium European Real Estate Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of aEurope-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of thisannouncement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Publication pursuant to Art 5 para 1 lit b) and 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014and Art 2 para 2 and 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052Jersey, 9 November 2020 - Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext:ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper ofshopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that in theperiod from 2 November 2020 to 6 November 2020, it has acquired a total of16,022 shares under the share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2020 inaccordance with Art 2 para 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and theaggregated volume for the period per day amounted to:_____________________________________________________________________________| | Total number of | Weighted average |Aggregated volume || Date |repurchased shares | price (EUR) | (EUR) ||___________________|_____(number)______|__________________|__________________|| Trading Venue | | | ||XWBO (Vienna Stock | | | ||_____Exchange)_____|___________________|__________________|__________________||_____2.11.2020_____|______13,745_______|_______2.10_______|______28,680______|| Trading Venue | | | || XAMS (Euronext | | | ||____Amsterdam)_____|___________________|__________________|__________________||_____2.11.2020_____|_______2,227_______|_______2.10_______|______4,782_______|The total number of shares repurchased since 17 March 2020 amounts to 687,255shares. Detailed information on the individual transactions of the share buybackprogramme are published in accordance with Art 2 para 3 of the CommissionDelegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on Atriums website https://www.aere.com/sharebuy.aspx. The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned byAtrium and exclusively via the Vienna Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam.For further information:FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Andrew Davis: atrium@fticonsulting.comAbout Atrium European Real EstateAtrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres andretail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominantfood, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations.Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of 808,100 sqm andwith a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties arelocated in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with theexception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail realestate professionals.In January 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio byinvesting in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focuson Warsaw.The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated anddomiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission asa certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchangeand the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional adviceshould be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of theregulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation andlistings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guaranteeof future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved inthe past are no guarantee of future results.Further inquiry note:FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Andrew Davis: atrium@fticonsulting.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Atrium European Real Estate LimitedSeaton Place 11-15UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islandsphone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113FAX:mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.comWWW: http://www.aere.comISIN: JE00B3DCF752indexes:stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchangelanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4757163OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer