 

EANS-Other capital market information Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification of share buyback transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
09.11.2020, 13:30  |  51   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Publication pursuant to Art 5 para 1 lit b) and 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
and Art 2 para 2 and 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

Jersey, 9 November 2020 - Atrium European Real Estate Limited (VSE/ Euronext:
ATRS) ("Atrium" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of
shopping centres and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces that in the
period from 2 November 2020 to 6 November 2020, it has acquired a total of
16,022 shares under the share buyback programme announced on 17 March 2020 in
accordance with Art 2 para 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/
1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the
aggregated volume for the period per day amounted to:

_____________________________________________________________________________
| | Total number of | Weighted average |Aggregated volume |
| Date |repurchased shares | price (EUR) | (EUR) |
|___________________|_____(number)______|__________________|__________________|
| Trading Venue | | | |
|XWBO (Vienna Stock | | | |
|_____Exchange)_____|___________________|__________________|__________________|
|_____2.11.2020_____|______13,745_______|_______2.10_______|______28,680______|
| Trading Venue | | | |
| XAMS (Euronext | | | |
|____Amsterdam)_____|___________________|__________________|__________________|
|_____2.11.2020_____|_______2,227_______|_______2.10_______|______4,782_______|


The total number of shares repurchased since 17 March 2020 amounts to 687,255
shares. Detailed information on the individual transactions of the share buyback
programme are published in accordance with Art 2 para 3 of the Commission
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on Atriums website https://www.aere.com/
sharebuy.aspx. The shares were purchased by a credit institution commissioned by
Atrium and exclusively via the Vienna Stock Exchange and Euronext Amsterdam.

For further information:
FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Andrew Davis: atrium@fticonsulting.com

About Atrium European Real Estate
Atrium is a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of shopping centres and
retail real estate in Central Europe. Atrium specializes in locally dominant
food, fashion and entertainment shopping centres in the best urban locations.
Atrium owns 26 properties with a total gross leasable area of 808,100 sqm and
with a total market value of approximately EUR2.5 billion. These properties are
located in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia, and with the
exception of one, are all managed by Atrium's internal team of retail real
estate professionals.

In January 2020 Atrium announced a strategy to diversify its portfolio by
investing in and managing residential for rent real estate, with a primary focus
on Warsaw.

The Company is established as a closed-end investment company incorporated and
domiciled in Jersey and regulated by the Jersey Financial Services Commission as
a certified Jersey listed fund, and is listed on both the Vienna Stock Exchange
and the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Appropriate professional advice
should be sought in the case of any uncertainty as to the scope of the
regulatory requirements that apply by reason of the above regulation and
listings. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee
of future returns. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in
the past are no guarantee of future results.



Further inquiry note:
FTI Consulting Inc.: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Richard Sunderland/Claire Turvey/Andrew Davis: atrium@fticonsulting.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4757163
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Atrium European Real Estate Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Other capital market information Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification of share buyback transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse) - Other capital market information transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Publication pursuant to Art 5 para 1 lit b) and 3 of Regulation (EU) No …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / Canopy ranking: Lenzing for the first time achieves highest Hot Button category
Stiftung Warentest: Teure Matratzen und Lattenroste bringen keinen Vorteil
Kfz-Versicherung: Wer wenig fährt, zahlt auch wenig (FOTO)
Exporte im September 2020: +2,3 % zum August 2020 / Exporte liegen noch 7,7 % unter dem Vorkrisenniveau von Februar 2020
Generationenübergreifende Teams - Magical Mix?!
Brand Uniqueness Studie: Ikea, Manufactum und Amazon sind die "einzigartigsten" Marken in Deutschland / Am ...
Servicestudie: Immobilien-Teilverkauf-Anbieter 2020 / Beratungen am Telefon überzeugen - Branche mit Licht ...
Marie Inkster, Präsidentin, CEO und Direktorin von Lundin Mining, wird neue Vorsitzende der ...
Verkaufspartner profitieren von Partnerschaft mit Amazon: Über 1.000 verkaufte Produkte pro Minute
Studie: Wasserstoffpläne der Bundesregierung erschweren Erreichen des 65-Prozent-Ziels - Aufbau von ...
Titel
Statement zum Antrag der Fraktion Bündnis 90/Die Grünen - Innenstädte vor der ...(1) 
Elektroautos: Verbraucher schätzen Tankkosten oft falsch ein (1) 
EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams mit Umsatz von ams-Geschäft im 3. Quartal nahe oberem Ende und ...
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / AT&S weiter auf ...
EANS-DD: European Lithium Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial ...
Sparda-Bank Hamburg stellt ihr IT-System um
Elektrisierender Sieger: Neuer Opel Corsa-e gewinnt das "Goldene Lenkrad 2020" (FOTO)
Bundesgerichtshof entscheidet in spektakulärem Urteil beim Kfz Widerruf zugunsten der ...
Die 3 wichtigsten Social Media Trends 2021 / Von welchen Plattformen Unternehmen in Zukunft ...
Titel
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Westfalen-Blatt: Co-Chef des Fleischkonzerns Tönnies muss gehen
Private Altersvorsorge ist wichtiger denn je: Die Rente nach der Pandemie
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.11.20
EANS-Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Trading Update für die ersten neun Monate 2020 und Update zur Dividende
06.11.20
EANS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Trading Update für die ersten neun Monate 2020
06.11.20
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
02.11.20
EANS-Other capital market information: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification of share buyback transactions (Article 5 of Reg. (EU) market abuse)
30.10.20
EANS-Total Voting Rights: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of the total number of voting rights according to art. 135 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act
23.10.20
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
23.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
21.10.20
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
21.10.20
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
21.10.20
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)