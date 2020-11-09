FPX Nickel Highlights New Geoscience BC Report Outlining the Potential for Significant Carbon Capture at Baptiste Nickel Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX-TSX.V) (“ FPX Nickel ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to note the publication of new research estimating the carbon capture capacity of ultramafic rocks in British Columbia which highlights the potential for the development of a low- or zero-carbon mining operation at FPX Nickel’s Baptiste Project in the Decar Nickel District. The research is summarized in “The Carbon Mineralization Potential of Ultramafic Rocks in British Columbia: A Preliminary Assessment” (the “Report” ), prepared by scientists from the University of British Columbia ( “UBC” ) with the support of Geoscience BC, the British Columbia Geological Survey, the Geological Survey of Canada, and FPX Nickel.

The Report determines the “Carbon Mineralization Potential Index” for numerous ultramafic rock assemblages in British Columbia, including the host rocks of the Decar Nickel District

The Report builds on previous positive UBC laboratory tests of sample materials from Decar, which have demonstrated that the Baptiste Deposit’s tailings can absorb (or sequester) considerable quantities of carbon dioxide (“ CO 2 ”) when exposed to air through a natural process of carbon mineralization

”) when exposed to air through a natural process of carbon mineralization The Report provides a sound scientific basis to further evaluate opportunities to combine carbon sequestration activities with resource development in B.C., especially for critical metals like nickel that will be needed for the decarbonization of the energy and transportation sectors



“This Report further highlights the significant potential of Baptiste tailings to naturally and permanently sequester significant quantities of CO 2 as a consequence of the proposed mining and milling process,” commented Martin Turenne, FPX Nickel’s President and CEO. “We are delighted to continue supporting the Carbon Mineralization Potential Project, which is strengthening British Columbia’s position as a global leader in the low-emission production of metals needed to reduce the world’s carbon footprint.”

The goal of Geoscience BC’s Carbon Mineralization Potential Project is to produce an inventory of ultramafic rock localities in B.C., quantifying the carbon mineralization (or sequestration) capacity of rock assemblages in the province, including at the Decar Nickel District. The project builds on a decade of research on carbon mineralization, a reaction between certain minerals found in serpentinized ultramafics (such as those at Decar) and CO 2 which binds the CO 2 in a benign, solid carbonate mineral form. The Report estimates that the total carbon mineralization capacity of serpentinite rocks in B.C. is approximately 56 gigatonnes of CO 2 or roughly 800 years’ worth of B.C.’s total greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions based on reported 2018 rates.