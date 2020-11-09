 

Synchronoss to Participate in the Roth Capital Technology Virtual Investor Event

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital and IoT platforms and products, today announced that it has been invited to participate in the ROTH Capital Technology Virtual Conference on November 11-12, 2020.

Jeff Miller, Chief Executive Officer, and David Clark, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for 1x1 and small group virtual meetings with investors during the two days of the event. For those interested in registering for the event please email registration@roth.com or contact your ROTH representative.

About ROTH Capital Partners
ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc.
Synchronoss transforms the way companies create new revenue, reduce costs and delight their subscribers with cloud, messaging, digital and IoT products, supporting hundreds of millions of subscribers across the globe. Synchronoss’ secure, scalable and groundbreaking new technologies, trusted partnerships, and talented people change the way TMT customers grow their businesses. For more information, visit us at www.synchronoss.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Todd Kehrli or Joo-Hun Kim
MKR Investor Relations
623-745-4046
investor@synchronoss.com


