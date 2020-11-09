Synchronoss to Participate in the Roth Capital Technology Virtual Investor Event

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging, digital and IoT platforms and products, today announced that it has been invited to participate in the ROTH Capital Technology Virtual Conference on November 11-12, 2020.

Jeff Miller, Chief Executive Officer, and David Clark, Chief Financial Officer, will be available for 1x1 and small group virtual meetings with investors during the two days of the event. For those interested in registering for the event please email registration@roth.com or contact your ROTH representative.