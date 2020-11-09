Oklahoma Selects Rekor Systems to Mitigate Uninsured Motorists

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc., (REKR) (“Rekor”) (the “Company”) a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, today announced that the State of Oklahoma will integrate the Company’s Rekor One platform across the state to provide vehicle information associated with uninsured motorists as part of the state’s Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program (“UVED Program”), which is operated by the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council.

Use of the Rekor One platform by Oklahoma’s UVED Program furthers the state’s mission to decrease the number of uninsured motorists on the road and keep matters out of the court system. The platform allows for real-time detection of non-compliant vehicles and instant data consolidation into a regularly updating insurance database connected to the state’s enforcement programs. Additionally, Rekor’s AI-driven technology identifies a vehicle’s make, model and color—providing additional validation for confirming vehicle identification.

Oklahoma created the UVED Program as it ranked number one in the nation for uninsured motorists and after statistics showed that one out of four drivers were operating a vehicle without insurance, despite a legal obligation that motorists must have coverage. Oklahoma is losing millions in potential revenue each year from taxes on insurance premiums, and insured drivers are burdened with the cost of property damage and medical bills, as well as higher premiums, stemming from accidents involving uninsured motorists.

“Oklahoma has hundreds of thousands of uninsured motorists on the road right now, which has huge safety and financial implications for the state and its citizens,” said Robert Berman, president and CEO, Rekor. “We are seeing eye-popping statistics in other states regarding an increase in uninsured motor vehicles on the road (as well as expired tags). Rekor One is a single turnkey solution that Rekor can deliver to any state. It provides all the technology they need, with a high level of data security, to identify uninsured vehicles and take effective measures to ensure compliance.”