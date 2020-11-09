Goldmoney Inc. Reports Record Revenue and Net Income for Second Quarter 2021

Record Quarterly Revenue of $243.6 million, an increase of 40% Quarter-over-Quarter (“QoQ”) and an increase of 92% Year-over-Year (“YoY”).

Gross Profit of $10.4 million, an increase of 85% YoY.

Record Quarterly Net Income of $7.5 million, an increase of 24% QoQ and 612% YoY.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per share of $0.10, or 1.24 grams of gold per 1,000 Goldmoney shares (based on September 30, 2020 London Bullion Market 15:00 London BST gold price).

Goldmoney.com Group client assets increased 13% QoQ to a new company record of $2.59 billion as at September 30, 2020.

Goldmoney.com reported a 37% increase in Revenue, 197% increase in Gross Margin and 131% increase in Operating Income YoY.

SchiffGold continued to generate strong growth with a 273% increase in Revenue, 219% increase in Gross Margin and 589% increase in operating income.

Investee Company Menē Inc. (TSXV:MENE) reported a $1 million (40%) YoY increase in Revenue, and a $0.3 million (53%) increase in Gross Profit during its quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Corporate Metal Position consisting of Coins, Bullion, and Bullion Denominated Loan increased by $7.6 million, or 20% QoQ to $46.5 million as at September 30, 2020, a new company record.

Tangible Capital increased 3% QoQ to $123.2 million.

IFRS Consolidated Income Statement Data ($000s, except earnings per share) FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2019 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Revenue 243,609 173,500 164,441 108,161 127,154 59,116 64,171 84,029 Gross margin 7,566 5,981 4,390 2,469 2,501 1,517 1,393 1,566 Fee revenue 1,776 2,351 2,489 719 599 606 591 580 Interest income 217 239 374 461 536 555 416 448 Gross profit Excl. revaluation of precious metals inventories 9,558 8,570 7,253 3,649 3,633 2,682 2,782 2,749 Gross profit Incl. revaluation of precious metals inventories 10,421 10,615 8,157 4,369 5,636 4,104 2,069 4,152 Net income (loss) 7,509 6,049 (7,892) (2,958) 1,054 83 (2,313) 28,643 Basic earnings (loss) per share 0.10 0.08 (0.10) (0.04) 0.01 0.00 (0.03) 0.37

Statement from Roy Sebag, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer:

As I forecast in my annual shareholder letter published on June 29, 2020, the rich harvests for Goldmoney continue. Fiscal second quarter 2021 performance was outstanding, establishing new all-time records in revenue and earnings per share. This quarter saw the group once again produce over $10 million in IFRS Gross Profit. Non-IFRS figures are even more impressive when correctly adjusting certain items such as stock-based compensation, foreign exchange movements, and professional fees, all of which, in our opinion, do not reflect the long-term earnings power of the group. Goldmoney shareholders should refer to the MD&A being published today as it includes several graphs and tables clearly displaying our results on a Return on Metal Weight basis.

Referring back to the annual shareholder letter, we remain laser-focused on the strategic goals we have set, and these results confirm that we are navigating the long-term path with great operational discipline. Corporate precious metals at quarter end were nearly $47 million and over $51 million as I write. In other words, we have already reached one of the strategic objectives set in the letter, which was ending this fiscal year with $50 million of precious metals on our balance sheet. Going forward, we see our precious metal position growing by a minimum of 5,000-7,500 gold equivalent troy ounces in fiscal year 2022. This will be achieved through operating profits and the redeployment of maturing non-precious metal loans into precious metals. Another impressive result this quarter is the growth in tangible capital notwithstanding the $6 million repurchase of shares that reduced total shares outstanding from 78 million to 75 million. We shall continue to buy back our shares as permitted by the Toronto Stock Exchange in line with the strategic objectives set out in the last annual shareholder letter. Our core business continues to perform well with client assets at $2.6 billion at quarter end. Both our coin and Mene’s jewelry business continue to exceed expectations. We are most enthusiastic about Menē as we believe that business has only scratched the surface of its potential.

I would like to thank our executives, employees, and colleagues for their contribution to our strong performance this quarter. I am especially grateful to our management team in Canada led by our COO, Paul Mennega, who has worked tirelessly to build and implement several enhancements to our operational processes over the past year, all of which have greatly contributed to these results.

