 

Intellia Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Landmark CRISPR/Cas9 Clinical Trial of NTLA-2001 for the Treatment of Transthyretin Amyloidosis

NTLA-2001: First single-course therapy that potentially halts and reverses ATTR progression

First-ever in vivo CRISPR treatment delivered intravenously to a patient

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), announced that the first patient has been treated with NTLA-2001, which the company is developing as a single-course, potentially curative therapy for transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR). Intellia’s global Phase 1 study is to evaluate NTLA-2001 for hereditary ATTR with polyneuropathy (hATTR-PN). Following safety assessment and dose optimization, Intellia intends to further evaluate NTLA-2001 in a broader ATTR patient population of both polyneuropathy and cardiomyopathy patients.

“With today’s news, we’re entering a new era of potential genome editing cures for patients,” said Intellia’s President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. “Once we’ve assessed safety and established an optimal dose, we intend to rapidly initiate trials for the clinical manifestations of ATTR. NTLA-2001 may halt and reverse ATTR progression by producing a deeper, permanent TTR protein reduction for all patients – regardless of disease type – than the chronically administered treatments currently available.”

“Only a few short years ago, there were no treatments available for this devastating disease,” said Carlos Heras-Palou, M.D., founder and president of the United Kingdom ATTR Amyloidosis Patients Association (UKATPA), who also has hATTR. “Now, a cure for ATTR utilizing the groundbreaking CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing technology may be within reach.”

About the NTLA-2001 Clinical Program
Intellia’s global Phase 1 trial is an open-label, multi-center, two-part study of NTLA-2001 in adults with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (hATTR-PN). The trial’s primary objectives are to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of NTLA-2001. Patients receive a single dose of NTLA-2001 via intravenous administration. The study will enroll up to 38 participants (ages 18-80 years) and consist of a single-ascending dose phase in Part 1 and, following the identification of an optimal dose, an expansion cohort in Part 2. Visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04601051) for more details.

