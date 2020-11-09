Kitov Expands Planned Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of CM24 in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with New Cohort to Evaluate CM24 in Patients with Pancreatic Cancer Conducted with Bristol Myers Squibb

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitov Pharma Ltd. (“Kitov”) (NASDAQ/TASE: KTOV), a clinical-stage company advancing first-in-class therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced that the company and Bristol Myers Squibb have amended their Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement to reflect the expansion of the planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating CM24 in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a new cohort to also evaluate CM24 in patients with pancreatic cancer.

The Phase 1/2 clinical trial will evaluate CM24, a monoclonal antibody targeting CEACAM1, in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. With this expansion, the trial is now also planned to evaluate CM24 in combination with nivolumab in addition to nab-paclitaxel (ABRAXANE) in patients with pancreatic cancer.

In an initial Phase 1 study consisting of a monotherapy dose escalating IV administration of CM24 administered every two weeks, in 27 patients with advanced malignancies, CM24 was found to be safe and well-tolerated in all patients, with no discontinuations of study drug or dose limiting toxicities (up to 10mg/kg). In the efficacy evaluable patients (n=24), subjects were highly refractory to therapy, having received between two and eight prior therapies (with a median of four). Eight of the evaluable patients (33%) achieved stable disease, with most of these patients responding at the higher dose levels of 3mg/kg and 10mg/kg. Pharmacokinetic analysis revealed non-linearity, and modeling suggested that a higher dose level is required to achieve full saturation of CEACAM1 receptors.

“We are excited to announce this important expansion of our planned Phase 1/2 trial for CM24,” said Bertrand Liang, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Kitov. “Based on the encouraging Phase 1 results for CM24, which were presented in a poster presentation at this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 Virtual Scientific Program, we look forward to evaluating this compelling drug candidate at higher doses and in a larger clinical study. We anticipate starting this Phase 1/2 trial, which is being conducted with Bristol Myers Squibb, before the end of 2020. We expect the availability of top-line Phase 1 results from the study in the second half of 2021.”