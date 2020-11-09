 

Kitov Expands Planned Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of CM24 in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with New Cohort to Evaluate CM24 in Patients with Pancreatic Cancer Conducted with Bristol Myers Squibb

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 13:30  |  58   |   |   

The new cohort will explore the combination of CM24, Opdivo (“nivolumab”) and Abraxane (“albumin-bound paclitaxel; nab-paclitaxel”) in patients with pancreatic cancer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kitov Pharma Ltd. (“Kitov”) (NASDAQ/TASE: KTOV), a clinical-stage company advancing first-in-class therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance, today announced that the company and Bristol Myers Squibb have amended their Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement to reflect the expansion of the planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating CM24 in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a new cohort to also evaluate CM24 in patients with pancreatic cancer.

The Phase 1/2 clinical trial will evaluate CM24, a monoclonal antibody targeting CEACAM1, in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. With this expansion, the trial is now also planned to evaluate CM24 in combination with nivolumab in addition to nab-paclitaxel (ABRAXANE) in patients with pancreatic cancer. 

In an initial Phase 1 study consisting of a monotherapy dose escalating IV administration of CM24 administered every two weeks, in 27 patients with advanced malignancies, CM24 was found to be safe and well-tolerated in all patients, with no discontinuations of study drug or dose limiting toxicities (up to 10mg/kg).  In the efficacy evaluable patients (n=24), subjects were highly refractory to therapy, having received between two and eight prior therapies (with a median of four).  Eight of the evaluable patients (33%) achieved stable disease, with most of these patients responding at the higher dose levels of 3mg/kg and 10mg/kg.  Pharmacokinetic analysis revealed non-linearity, and modeling suggested that a higher dose level is required to achieve full saturation of CEACAM1 receptors.

“We are excited to announce this important expansion of our planned Phase 1/2 trial for CM24,” said Bertrand Liang, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Kitov. “Based on the encouraging Phase 1 results for CM24, which were presented in a poster presentation at this year’s American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 Virtual Scientific Program, we look forward to evaluating this compelling drug candidate at higher doses and in a larger clinical study.  We anticipate starting this Phase 1/2 trial, which is being conducted with Bristol Myers Squibb, before the end of 2020.  We expect the availability of top-line Phase 1 results from the study in the second half of 2021.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kitov Expands Planned Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of CM24 in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with New Cohort to Evaluate CM24 in Patients with Pancreatic Cancer Conducted with Bristol Myers Squibb The new cohort will explore the combination of CM24, Opdivo (“nivolumab”) and Abraxane (“albumin-bound paclitaxel; nab-paclitaxel”) in patients with pancreatic cancerTEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kitov Pharma Ltd. (“Kitov”) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...