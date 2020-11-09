 

Aehr to Showcase FOX-P Wafer-Level, Die and Module Test Solutions at Virtual SWTest Untethered 2020 Conference on November 11

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, will be showcasing its FOX-P platform for multi-wafer, die and module test and burn-in systems for high volume production at the Virtual SWTest (Semiconductor Wafer Test) Untethered 2020 Conference and Expo on November 11, 2020.

In concert with the conference focus on wafer and die level probing, Aehr Test will be showcasing its FOX-P wafer level, singulated die and module solutions, including its WafterPak Contactors and DiePak Carriers, for test and burn-in of logic, memory, optical and power devices to enhance the reliability of product quality produced by semiconductor manufacturers, with a specific focus on applications in 5G, Data Centers and Electric Vehicles. These key high-growth market segments require new technologies such as Gallium Arsenide (GaS), Gallium Nitride (GaN), Indium Phosphide (InPh) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) that require test and burn-in of every device to achieve the high-level quality standards in mission critical applications.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We look forward to discussing the unique capabilities of our FOX-P family of products, particularly for the silicon carbide and silicon photonic markets where we have added significant new customers who recognize the value of our solutions in achieving success in the validation of their devices.

“Our wafer level test and burn-in systems are optimal for reliability qualification in the emerging silicon carbide device market that is expected to grow significantly. The high reliability requirement of SiC in automotive and industrial applications require the necessity of test and burn-in of every device, and a critical capability that only our solution can provide on the market today is the ability to test 100% of the die on a wafer in a single insertion, while providing 100% traceability of pass fail results of each device including exactly what time during the test and burn in cycle the devices failed. This is a critical feature to provide confidence to customers that they are removing all early life failures prior to shipment.

