Hewlett Packard Enterprise Enhances HPE Partner Ready Program to Drive as a Service and SMB Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise today announced enhancements to the HPE Partner Ready Program to help partners advance on their as a service journey, capture growing market opportunities, and drive increased sales growth in the small and medium sized business (SMB) segment. The fiscal year 20211 HPE Partner Ready Program is designed to provide partners with a profitable compensation model, access to financial resources and robust enablement opportunities. The program offers a unique, personalized approach to learning that helps partners differentiate themselves in increasingly competitive markets, grow their business and drive joint success with HPE.

Today nearly 70 percent of HPE’s annual sales are transacted through HPE’s channel ecosystem, which is more than 80,000 partners strong. HPE’s channel has also been a significant driver of as a service growth, and indirect HPE GreenLake orders have increased 85 percent YoY2.