Arch Therapeutics’ AC5 Advanced Wound System Presented at the 2020 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB:ARTH) (“Arch” or the “Company”), developer of novel self-assembling wound care and biosurgical devices, highlights a series of clinical case reports and animal studies presented in abstract and poster formats at the 2020 Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall, which took place from November 4-6, 2020. The conference was hosted online due to the pandemic.

Clinical case reports and animal studies that were presented support the broad potential of AC5 Advanced Wound System in a range of complicated acute and chronic wounds

Terrence W. Norchi, MD, President and CEO of Arch, said, “SAWC is a premier wound care conference. It presents an important opportunity to share the demonstrated clinical benefit associated with the use of our novel product, AC5 Advanced Wound System, with surgeons, wound care providers and other stakeholders.”

AC5 Advanced Wound System recently received marketing authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration and is now commercially available. A comparable product, AC5 Topical Hemostat, recently received a CE mark in Europe.

Daniel C. Wadsworth, VP of Dermal Sciences, said, “We are pleased that these reports support our view that AC5 Advanced Wound System may provide significant benefit with observations of improved wound bed preparation and healing, even in recalcitrant non-healing wounds. In light of the rising backlog of wounds and increased morbidity resulting from pandemic-associated lockdowns and reduced access to medical care, we believe that these presentations are particularly timely for clinicians searching for newer tools to help provide better care for their patients with wounds.”

The following clinical case reports, which examine the use of the product in patients by surgeons, were presented: