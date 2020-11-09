Duck Creek Technologies Announces Proposed Secondary Offering of Common Stock

Boston, MA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies , Inc. (Nasdaq: DCT) (“Duck Creek”), a provider of SaaS-delivered enterprise software to the property & casualty (“P&C”) insurance industry, announced today that certain of its stockholders have commenced an underwritten public offering of 8,000,000 shares of Duck Creek’s common stock. Additionally, the selling stockholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,200,000 additional shares of Duck Creek’s common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are serving as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Before you invest, you should read that prospectus and other documents Duck Creek has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Duck Creek and this proposed offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free from the offices of J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 Wall Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or BofA Securities, Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.