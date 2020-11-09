Advanced Energy to Take Part in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, announced today that the company will be participating in two upcoming virtual investor conferences.

Berenberg US CEO Conference

Date: November 12, 2020

To participate in either these conferences please contact a representative of Robert W. Baird & Co. or Berenberg Capital Markets LLC.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

