 

Accenture Launches Project Spotlight, a New Approach to Venture Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 13:59  |  51   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has launched a new immersive engagement and investment program targeting emerging technology software startups to help fill strategic innovation gaps for the Global 2000. Called Project Spotlight, the exclusive Accenture Ventures program represents a new approach to engaging with the global software startup community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005191/en/

Accenture launches Project Spotlight to close strategic innovation gaps (Graphic: Business Wire)

Accenture launches Project Spotlight to close strategic innovation gaps (Graphic: Business Wire)

Beyond making capital investments, Project Spotlight will offer unprecedented access to Accenture’s technology domain expertise and its enterprise clients. Startups will co-innovate with Accenture at its Innovation Hubs, Labs and Liquid Studios, working with subject matter experts to adapt their solutions to the enterprise market and scale faster and more effectively. Created by six-time Silicon Valley entrepreneur and CEO, Tom Lounibos, Project Spotlight seeks to transform the transactional nature of venture capital into an immersive engagement model.

“For many startups, the most challenging part of bringing a solution to market isn’t having a powerful idea or securing funding – it’s the nuanced understanding of the enterprise business problem,” said Lounibos, managing director, Accenture Ventures and Project Spotlight lead. “This initiative is a completely new way of approaching venture capital. We’re helping to put the spotlight on promising startups by bringing them into our innovation network, giving them exposure to the real business problems that we’re solving for our clients and helping them tailor, refine and scale their solutions for maximum impact.”

Accenture recently invested in and formed a strategic alliance with SkyHive, a Vancouver, British Columbia-based startup that uses artificial intelligence technology and its proprietary quantum labor analysis methodology to facilitate labor market transformation, reskilling and learning. SkyHive has been part of Project Spotlight since March, working with Accenture technologists at The Dock, Accenture’s flagship R&D and global innovation center in Dublin, and at Accenture’s FinTech Innovation Lab New York. In addition to collaborative R&D activities, the Accenture Talent & Organization/Human Potential practice and SkyHive have supported dozens of client use cases related to pandemic response and are helping Global 2000 clients define and navigate rapid workforce changes.

Seite 1 von 2
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture Launches Project Spotlight, a New Approach to Venture Capital Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has launched a new immersive engagement and investment program targeting emerging technology software startups to help fill strategic innovation gaps for the Global 2000. Called Project Spotlight, the exclusive Accenture …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
NNOX FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors of Important November 16 ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:59 Uhr
Accenture Helps UPC Polska Tap Google Cloud to Deliver Next Generation Customer Experience
31.10.20
IBM-Aktie: Tonne oder Turnaround?
28.10.20
Accenture Helping Siemens Gamesa Transform and Enhance Its HR Operations
28.10.20
Accenture Federal Services and Criterion Systems Awarded Position on US Department of Agriculture IT Support Services Blanket Purchase Agreement
27.10.20
Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform Wins Two XCelent Industry Awards
27.10.20
Accenture Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2020 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Managed Infrastructure Services, North America
27.10.20
Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire OpusLine and Create a Dedicated Health Practice in France
26.10.20
Accenture and MIT Team to Create a Supply Chain Resilience Stress Test
26.10.20
Transforming State Government Workforce is Critical to Improving Public Sector Adaptability and Response to Pandemic, According to Report from NASCA, NEOGOV and Accenture
26.10.20
Accenture and MIT Team Up to Help Organizations Seize Opportunities from Industry and Technology Convergence