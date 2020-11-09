F-star Therapeutics to Present New Clinical and Mechanistic Data on its LAG-3/PD-L1 Tetravalent Bispecific Antibody, FS118, at the SITC 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, England and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- F-star Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of innovative tetravalent bispecific (mAb2) antibodies, today announces new data supporting the potential of its most advanced clinical asset FS118, a LAG-3/PD-L1-targeting tetravalent bispecific antibody, to overcome immunosuppression mediated by both LAG-3 and PD-L1 in patients with cancer. The clinical and preclinical data will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 35th Virtual Annual Meeting held from Monday, November 9, 2020 through Saturday, November 14, 2020.

FS118 is a potentially first-in-class dual checkpoint inhibitor developed to overcome tumor evasion mechanisms promoted by two highly immunosuppressive pathways, LAG-3 and PD-L1. By simultaneously blocking both inhibitory pathways, FS118 has demonstrated in preclinical studies potent anti-tumor growth activity as well as a highly differentiated mechanism of action.

In a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced cancer and resistance to checkpoint therapy, FS118 administration showed good tolerability and encouraging signs of clinical activity in heavily pre-treated patients who had acquired resistance to prior checkpoint therapy.

43 patients with solid tumors received FS118 at doses from 0.8mg up to 20mg/kg across 8 dose levels. Weekly administration was well tolerated, did not result in dose- or treatment-limiting toxicities, and no maximum tolerated dose was reached. No unexpected safety signals for the drug class of immune-checkpoint inhibitors were identified.

All of the patients were pre-treated with and resistant to prior PD-(L)1 therapies. Long-lasting disease stabilization (>6 months) was observed in a subset of patients with acquired resistance, but not in patients with primary resistance. Two patients remained on FS118 treatment as of the data cut off date of Sept 18, 2020 (duration of 14 and 18 months).

(duration of 14 and 18 months). FS118 caused sustained dose-dependent elevation of serum LAG-3, a marker of prolonged pharmacodynamic activation, and of FS118's novel mechanism of shedding LAG-3 receptors from exhausted immune cells.

Co-expression of LAG-3 and PD-L1 in the tumors of patients with acquired resistance was associated with a better clinical outcome.

Additional data from preclinical mechanistic studies demonstrate that FS118 induced shedding of the LAG-3 receptor, which was not observed with the combination of PD-L1 and LAG-3 antibodies. These studies demonstrate that shedding of the LAG-3 receptor from the surface of T cells is dependent upon simultaneous binding to both PD-L1 and LAG-3. Furthermore, removing LAG-3 from the surface of immune cells, via shedding, may be an important mechanism by which FS118 overcomes compensatory upregulation of LAG-3 induced by PD-L1 blockade. Additionally, soluble LAG-3 may be an important biomarker for monitoring the pharmacodynamic activity of FS118 in patients.