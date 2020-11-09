Welcome Home! Pillsbury Gives Atlanta's Military Families a Place to Call Home With New Transitional House

To help military families transitioning back to civilian life thrive and make new memories together, Pillsbury has partnered with nonprofit Operation Homefront to provide “The Welcome Home,” a rent-free, Atlanta-based transitional home for military families, starting with Trevor, Brittany and their young son.

Pillsbury teams up with Operation Homefront and Atlanta Falcons' Todd Gurley to welcome Atlanta-based military family into a new rent-free home and community where homemade memories can begin. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We believe what matters most is made at home. Every family deserves to have a place to share moments together, especially military families who have had a family member away on active duty,” said Tiffany Seelen, brand experience manager at Pillsbury. “With this partnership we wanted to give military families more than simply a place to live, but also a stable, comfortable home – and everything it represents – when transitioning back to civilian life.”

To celebrate this homecoming, Pillsbury has teamed up with Todd Gurley – Atlanta Falcons’ running back and former Georgia Bulldog – to welcome the family to the neighborhood and their new rent-free home, ahead of Veteran’s Day.

“Both Georgia and our military families hold a special place in my heart, so I’m honored to partner with Pillsbury to welcome Trevor, Brittany and their family home to the Atlanta area,” said Gurley. “I’m excited to give them the warm welcome they deserve. One of my goals this year has been to support the community by focusing on physical, social and emotional well-being and partnering with Pillsbury and Operation Homefront furthers that goal.”

As an Air Force Aircraft Mechanic, Trevor served for seven years including two deployments and now, with the support of Pillsbury and Operation Homefront, he’s coming home with his wife, Brittany, and 5-year-old son, just in time for the holidays. Both Trevor and Brittany grew up in the area and this rent-free transitional home will enable them to have their family and a support system nearby. Pillsbury’s “The Welcome Home” will be part of Operation Homefront’s Transitional Homes for Community Reintegration (THCR) program. Through THCR, the family will be assigned a designated caseworker and financial counselor who will work with them to create realistic financial, educational, employment and personal goal plans. They will also gain knowledge on the home buying process, work to improve credit scores, pay off debt, accumulate emergency savings, and establish ties to the community they reside in.