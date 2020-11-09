 

Data from Incyte’s Oncology Portfolio Accepted for Presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 2020 Annual Meeting

Incyte (Nasdaq:INCY) today announced that abstracts highlighting data from its oncology portfolio will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, held virtually from November 11-14, 2020.

“We are excited to join the oncology community at the SITC 35th anniversary annual meeting and look forward to sharing data from our immuno-oncology portfolio,” said Lance Leopold, Group Vice President, Immuno-Oncology, Incyte. “In particular, initial translational data from the ongoing clinical trial support further development of our orally administered PD-L1 inhibitor INCB86550 — a novel small-molecule discovered at Incyte.”

E-Poster Presentations:

Pharmacodynamic Biomarkers Demonstrate T-Cell Activation in Patients Treated with the Oral PD-L1 Inhibitor INCB086550 in a Phase 1 Clinical Trial [Poster #419]

Retrospective Pooled Analysis of Epacadostat Clinical Studies Identifies Doses Required for Maximal Pharmacodynamic Effect in Anti-PD-1 Combination Studies [Poster #28]

MCLA-145 (CD137xPD-L1): A Potent CD137 Agonist and Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor That Does Not Show Signs of Peripheral Toxicity [Poster #814]1

MCLA-145 is a Bispecific IgG1 Antibody that Inhibits PD-1/PD-L1 Signaling While Simultaneously Activating CD137 Signaling on T Cells [Poster #820]1

A Phase 1 Study of Retifanlimab (INCMGA00012), a PD-1 Inhibitor, in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors: Preliminary Results in Recurrent MSI-High or dMMR Endometrial Cancer (POD1UM-101) [Poster #268]

A Phase 2 Umbrella Study of Retifanlimab (INCMGA00012) Alone or in Combination with Other Therapies in Patients with Advanced or Metastatic Endometrial Cancer (POD1UM-204, GOG 3038, ENGOT-en12/NOGGO) [Trial in Progress; Poster #348]2

All posters will be on display from Monday, November 9, 2020 until the virtual poster hall closes on December 31, 2020.

Abstracts are available on the SITC 2020 website at https://www.sitcancer.org/2020.

About Incyte

Incyte is a Wilmington, Delaware-based, global biopharmaceutical company focused on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs through the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit Incyte.com and follow @Incyte.

1Merus-sponsored; 2In collaboration with the Gynecologic Oncology Group and the European Network for Gynecological Oncological Trial (ENGOT) groups.

