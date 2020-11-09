 

SiPM dToF LiDAR Platform from ON Semiconductor Provides Ready-to-Use Design for Industrial Range Finding Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq:ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has introduced a single point direct Time-of-Flight (dToF) LiDAR solution enabled by the company's Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM) technology.

The application of light detection and ranging, or LiDAR, is growing across all sectors, including robotics and industrial proximity sensing where millimetre range accuracy is mandatory. It is typically based upon the dToF method, which measures the time it takes for a pulse of light, normally in the Near Infrared (NIR) wavelength range, to travel to and from an object.

While the principle is simple, its application can pose challenges, for example, environmental factors such as high levels of ambient solar light. To determine range accurately, the receiver needs to capture as much of the signal as possible. Traditional photodiodes suffer here, in terms of response time and sensitivity. The Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM) sensor, developed by ON Semiconductor, overcomes these shortfalls by providing faster response times and high detection efficiency. The reference platform uses the RB-Series, ON Semiconductor's second generation of SiPM sensors, which deliver improved performance in red and the NIR range.

The SiPM dToF LiDAR Platform developed by ON Semiconductor provides a complete solution for low cost, single point LiDAR that OEMs can adapt and take into production to create industrial range finding applications. It includes the NIR laser diode, SiPM sensor and optics, as well as the digital processing necessary to convert the detected signals into elapsed time, and elapsed time into distance.

To accelerate customers' time to market, ON Semiconductor has made all of the design data for the reference platform available, covering the schematics, BoM, gerber files, and PCB design files. A PC-based GUI is also accessible, which provides a graphical representation of the measurements over time. The histograms generated provide further evidence of the system's capabilities in applications such as range finding, collision detection and 3D mapping.

“Range finding using dToF LiDAR delivers on a critical need for many applications, extending from autonomous navigation through mapping to monitoring. However, developing such a system based on dToF LiDAR can be challenging,” said Wiren Perera, who heads IoT at ON Semiconductor. “This platform clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of this leadership technology. The availability of a proven design enables our customers to get to a proof of concept much faster, and rapidly deliver their product to market.”

The SiPM dToF LiDAR Platform can detect objects at distances between 10 cm and 23 m. It offers an out-of-the-box experience using the provided GUI, which allows engineers to start evaluating the technology immediately. The design is FDA Class 1 certified and compliant with IEC / EN 60825-1:2014 and 21 CFR 1040.10/ 1040.11 laser safety standards.

Additional resources & documents:

SiPM dToF LiDAR Platform Landing Page

SiPM dToF LiDAR Platform Product Page (SECO-RANGEFINDER-GEVK)

RB-Series SiPM

Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions

LiDAR Solutions

What is Industrial Range Finding? (Video)

Introduction to the Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM) (Application Note)

SiPMs in Direct ToF Ranging Applications (White Paper)

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON) is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company’s products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions. For more information, visit http://www.onsemi.com.

ON Semiconductor and the ON Semiconductor logo are registered trademarks of Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective holders. Although the company references its website in this news release, information on the website is not to be incorporated herein.

ON Semiconductor Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SiPM dToF LiDAR Platform from ON Semiconductor Provides Ready-to-Use Design for Industrial Range Finding Applications ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq:ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has introduced a single point direct Time-of-Flight (dToF) LiDAR solution enabled by the company's Silicon Photomultiplier (SiPM) technology. The application of light detection and …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
NNOX FINAL DEADLINE NOTICE: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors of Important November 16 ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.10.20
ON Semiconductor Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
28.10.20
Susan K. Carter Joins the ON Semiconductor Board of Directors
19.10.20
New XGS CMOS Image Sensors Enhance ON Semiconductor Offerings for High-Resolution Industrial Imaging
14.10.20
ON Semiconductor to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results