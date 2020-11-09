Zuora Announces Date for Its Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO), the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2021, which ended October 31, 2020, following the close of market on Thursday, December 3, 2020. On that day, Zuora’s management team will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss Zuora’s financial results and business highlights.

Event: Zuora Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: Thursday, December 3, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET

Live Call: (866) 393-4306 Domestic, (734) 385-2616 International with conference ID 5528449

Replay: (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 with passcode 5528449, available through December 10, 2020

Live Webcast: https://investor.zuora.com, with replay available for 12 months