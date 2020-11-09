 

Southern California Bancorp to Participate at the Raymond James Virtual Emerging Bank Symposium

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Southern California Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: BCAL), the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the “Bank”) announces that management will participate in the Raymond James Virtual Emerging Bank Symposium on Monday, November 9, 2020. David Rainer, Executive Chairman, Nathan Rogge, President and CEO, and Thomas Dolan, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer will participate in the symposium.

The corporate investor presentation used at the symposium is available on the Company’s website at https://www.banksocal.com/about-us/financials/.

ABOUT BANK OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA

A growing community bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank's solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please visit https://www.banksocal.com or call (844) BNK-SOCAL.



