Southern California Bancorp to Participate at the Raymond James Virtual Emerging Bank Symposium

Southern California Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: BCAL), the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the “Bank”) announces that management will participate in the Raymond James Virtual Emerging Bank Symposium on Monday, November 9, 2020. David Rainer, Executive Chairman, Nathan Rogge, President and CEO, and Thomas Dolan, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer will participate in the symposium.

The corporate investor presentation used at the symposium is available on the Company’s website at https://www.banksocal.com/about-us/financials/.