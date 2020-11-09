Krystal Biotech Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Update on Operational Progress
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:KRYS), a fully integrated gene therapy company driven by its proprietary, engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 vector (HSV-1) platform, today reported financial results and key operational progress updates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
“Despite the challenges presented by COVID in this quarter, we initiated a pivotal trial for DEB, a phase 2 trial in ARCI and a phase 1 trial in aesthetic skin conditions, and I thank my entire team for their efforts in these difficult times,” said Krish Krishnan, Chairman and CEO of Krystal Biotech, Inc. “I am particularly encouraged by progress with KB407 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The in vivo animal data reported today demonstrates our ability to deliver functional CFTR throughout the lung, which is encouraging in this indication and gives us confidence to explore additional diseases of the lung where delivery of a therapeutic transgene may be beneficial,” he added.
He further noted, “With the granting of Rare Pediatric Designation for this program by the FDA this quarter, we are now eligible to receive a Priority Review Voucher for KB407 as well as for B-VEC, KB105, KB104.”
Program Highlights & Upcoming Events
Beremagene Geperpavec (B-VEC) for DEB
- Enrollment in the ongoing pivotal GEM-3 study is proceeding well and enrollment completion is anticipated in early 2021. The trial is a randomized, double-blind, intra patient placebo-controlled multicenter trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of B-VEC for patients suffering from both recessive and dominant dystrophic forms of Epidermolysis Bullosa.
- Details of the pivotal study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov under NCT identifier NCT04491604.
- Top line data and BLA filing are anticipated in 2021, in line with prior guidance. Data from this trial will also form the basis of an MAA filing in the EU which is anticipated to occur shortly after the BLA filing.
KB105 for TGM1-ARCI
- In September 2020, preclinical data supporting the development of KB105 in TGM1-related Autosomal Recessive Congenital Ichthyosis (ARCI) were published online ahead of print in the peer-reviewed Journal of Investigative Dermatology.
- Dosing of the 4th patient in the Phase 1/2 study of KB105 in patients with TGM1 deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis (ARCI) has completed. Treatment of a larger area and therefore higher dose is being evaluated. Data from this patient together with the data from the 3 initial patients, will help determine next steps.
- Details of the Phase 2 study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov under NCT identifier NCT04047732.
- The Company plans to present an update on this program in the first half of 2021.
KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis
