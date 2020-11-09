Krystal Biotech Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Update on Operational Progress

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (Nasdaq:KRYS), a fully integrated gene therapy company driven by its proprietary, engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 vector (HSV-1) platform, today reported financial results and key operational progress updates for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“Despite the challenges presented by COVID in this quarter, we initiated a pivotal trial for DEB, a phase 2 trial in ARCI and a phase 1 trial in aesthetic skin conditions, and I thank my entire team for their efforts in these difficult times,” said Krish Krishnan, Chairman and CEO of Krystal Biotech, Inc. “I am particularly encouraged by progress with KB407 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The in vivo animal data reported today demonstrates our ability to deliver functional CFTR throughout the lung, which is encouraging in this indication and gives us confidence to explore additional diseases of the lung where delivery of a therapeutic transgene may be beneficial,” he added.