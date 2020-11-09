 

Xencor Presents Data from Multiple Preclinical XmAb Bispecific Antibody and Cytokine Programs at the SITC Annual Meeting

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the presentation of new data from multiple preclinical XmAb bispecific antibody programs and its preclinical IL-12-Fc cytokine program at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC).

"Our XmAb bispecific Fc domains were specifically created to enable the rapid design and simplified development of a wide range of multi-specific antibodies and other protein structures, such as our engineered cytokines," said John Desjarlais, Ph.D., senior vice president and chief scientific officer at Xencor. "At SITC, we are presenting new data from multiple preclinical programs, including CD28 bispecific antibodies, our second class of T cell engagers, that we have designed to conditionally co-stimulate T cells when they are bound to tumor cells. For the first time, we also show data from two selective TGFβ inhibitors engineered with XmAb bispecific Fc domains."

Poster presentations and audio descriptions are available to registrants of the SITC Annual Meeting. The posters will also be archived under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com.

CD28 Bispecific Antibody Platform

  • Poster 697, “Tumor-targeted CD28 costimulatory bispecific antibodies enhance T cell activation in solid tumors”

T cells in the tumor microenvironment require both T cell receptor (TCR) and co-stimulatory receptor engagement to achieve full activation. CD28 is a key immune co-stimulatory receptor on T cells; however, the ligands that activate T cells through CD28 are often not expressed on tumor cells. Targeted CD28 bispecific antibodies may provide conditional co-stimulation of T cells, for example, to T cells recognizing neoantigens or in concert with CD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies.

Xencor engineered two XmAb bispecific antibodies, B7-H3 x CD28 and PD-L1 x CD28, to provide conditional co-stimulation of T cells, activating them when bound to tumor cells. B7-H3 is an immune receptor highly expressed on a wide range of solid tumors and has low expression on normal tissue, and it is associated with poor clinical outcomes. PD-L1, which is also expressed on many types of tumors, suppresses anti-tumor responses by the immune system.

14:00 Uhr
Xencor Presents Updated Data From the DUET-2 Phase 1 Study of XmAb20717, PD-1 x CTLA-4 Bispecific Antibody, at the SITC Annual Meeting
05.11.20
Xencor Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
04.11.20
Xencor to Present Data from Phase 1 Study of Vibecotamab in Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
29.10.20
Xencor to Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on November 5, 2020
14.10.20
Xencor to Present Data from the Phase 1 Study of XmAb20717 and Three Research Programs at the SITC Annual Meeting

