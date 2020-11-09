Sachem Capital Reports Revenue Increase of 26% for Q3 2020

John Villano, CPA, the company’s Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer stated: “We continue to achieve strong financial performance despite the COVID-19 pandemic, as evidenced by a 26% increase in third quarter 2020 revenue versus the same period last year. Importantly, the fix-and-flip market has continued to improve in our traditional markets, as evidenced by an increase in the number of loan pay-offs and new loans. As a result, we have relaxed some of the precautionary measures we put in place due to COVID-19, increasing our loan-to-value ratio back to 70% while still maintaining a cautionary approach. Moreover, we are aggressively expanding our mortgage loan portfolio in new markets such as Florida.”

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announces its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 10 th , 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time to discuss in greater detail its financial condition and operating results for the third quarter of 2020.

“Looking ahead, our loan pipeline is more robust than ever. For this reason, we recently completed a public offering for gross proceeds of $14 million to fund new real estate loans. Nevertheless, we remain focused on prudently deploying this capital as well as maintaining disciplined underwriting and a conservative loan-to-value ratio. As a result, we remain highly encouraged by the outlook for the rest of this year and our prospects for 2021.”

Results of operations – three months ended September 30, 2020

Total revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was approximately $4.3 million compared to approximately $3.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of approximately 26%. For the third quarter of 2020, interest income and net origination fees were approximately $3.5 million and $393,000, respectively. In comparison, for the three months ended September 30, 2019, interest income and net origination fees were approximately $2.4 million and $497,000, respectively.

Total operating costs and expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020, were approximately $2.1 million compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Compared to the 2019 period, in the 2020 period interest expense and amortization of deferred financing costs increased approximately $724,000 due to the increase in the company’s overall indebtedness, which was $85.6 million at September 30, 2020, compared to $24.5 million at September 30, 2019.

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $2.1 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to $2.1 million, or $0.10 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

Results of operations – nine months ended September 30, 2020

Total revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $12.9 million compared to approximately $9.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, an increase of approximately 32%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, interest income was approximately $9.6 million and net origination fees were approximately $1.6 million, respectively. In comparison, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, interest income and net origination fees were approximately $7.5 million and $1.2 million, respectively.

Total operating costs and expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, were approximately $6.3 million compared to $4.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase in operating costs and expenses is primarily attributable to the increase in the company’s lending operations.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was approximately $6.7 million, or $0.30 per share, compared to approximately $5.3 million, or $0.30 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Condition

Overall, total assets increased by approximately $28.4 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to December 31, 2019, and total liabilities increased approximately $27.1 million during the same period. In addition, shareholders’ equity increased by approximately $1.3 million compared to December 31, 2019.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company sold $14.36 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.75% unsecured, unsubordinated notes due 2025. The net proceeds of the offering were approximately $13.62 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. In October 2020, the Company subsequently sold an additional $14 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.75% unsecured, unsubordinated notes due 2025. The net proceeds of the offering were approximately $13.4 million after payment of underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

On October 16, 2020, the Company’s board of directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on the NYSE American on October 26, 2020. The dividend was paid on November 4, 2020.

Investor Conference Call

The company will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 10th, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Standard Time, to discuss in greater detail its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2020, as well as its outlook for the balance of 2020. Interested parties can access the conference call by calling 844-407-9500 for U.S. callers, or 862-298-0850 for international callers. The call will be available on the company’s website via webcast at https://www.sachemcapitalcorp.com. John Villano, the company’s Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer will lead the conference call.

The webcast will also be archived on the company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Tuesday, November 24, 2020, and can be accessed by calling: 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 38542.

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loans (sometimes referred to as “hard money” loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located primarily in Connecticut. The company does not lend to owner occupants. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the company’s loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate. Each loan is also personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower, which guaranty may be collaterally secured by a pledge of the guarantor’s interest in the borrower. The company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities. The company believes that it qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and has elected to be taxed as a REIT beginning with its 2017 tax year.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely,” “continue,” “design,” and the negative of such terms and other words and terms of similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. In addition, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. We disclaim any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by us in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP. BALANCE SHEETS September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,384,073 $ 18,841,937 Investments 27,688,794 15,949,802 Mortgages receivable 124,131,879 94,348,689 Interest and fees receivable 1,551,333 1,370,998 Other receivables 87,307 141,397 Due from borrowers 1,501,470 840,930 Prepaid expenses 106,816 24,734 Property and equipment, net 1,418,442 1,346,396 Deposits on property and equipment 172,210 71,680 Real estate owned 7,523,584 8,258,082 Deferred financing costs 66,086 16,600 Total assets $ 169,631,994 $ 141,211,245 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $3,074,115 and $2,687,190) $ 69,452,636 $ 55,475,810 Mortgage payable 771,785 784,081 Line of credit 12,080,569 — Accounts payable and accrued expenses 522,453 249,879 Other loans 257,845 — Security deposits held 13,416 7,800 Advances from borrowers 1,413,974 848,268 Deferred revenue 1,114,721 1,205,740 Notes payable 60,130 75,433 Accrued interest 80,672 3,416 Total liabilities 85,768,201 58,650,427 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares - $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued — — Common stock - $.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 22,117,301 issued and outstanding 22,117 22,117 Paid-in capital 83,810,276 83,856,308 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,596) (50,878) Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 68,996 (1,266,729) Total shareholders' equity 83,863,793 82,560,818 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 169,631,994 $ 141,211,245

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP. STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months September 30, Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Interest income from loans $ 3,473,304 $ 2,442,750 $ 9,640,387 $ 7,509,155 Interest income on investments 32,483 28,148 163,161 28,148 Gain/(loss)on sale of investment securities (21,858) — 415,301 — Origination fees, net 393,097 497,237 1,551,652 1,202,777 Late and other fees 10,955 18,149 46,835 205,182 Processing fees 37,445 44,870 123,568 121,470 Rental income, net 9,593 9,446 49,777 82,350 Other income 336,789 325,523 904,071 622,054 Net gain on sale of real estate — 12,927 — 20,076 Total revenue 4,271,808 3,379,050 12,894,752 9,791,212 Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 1,262,278 537,878 3,564,533 1,611,332 Compensation, fees and taxes 496,058 476,404 1,220,412 1,325,822 Stock based compensation 4,107 4,107 12,321 12,327 Professional fees 158,206 105,053 400,868 259,275 Other expenses and taxes 26,247 39,355 61,484 70,683 Exchange fees 22,713 11,343 29,986 32,850 Expense in connection with termination of LOC — — — 779,641 Impairment — — 495,000 — Net loss on sale of real estate 2,816 — 7,276 — Depreciation 15,348 18,618 46,318 44,286 General and administrative expenses 145,251 131,206 412,677 400,561 Total operating costs and expenses 2,133,024 1,323,964 6,250,875 4,536,777 Net income 2,138,784 2,055,086 6,643,877 5,254,435 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities (72,785) — 13,282 — Comprehensive income $ 2,065,999 $ 2,055,086 $ 6,657,159 $ 5,254,435 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 22,117,301 21,336,870 22,117,301 17,662,480 Diluted 22,117,301 21,336,870 22,117,301 17,622,480

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 6,643,877 $ 5,254,435 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization of deferred financing costs 357,497 159,872 Depreciation expense 46,318 44,286 Stock based compensation 12,321 12,327 Impairment loss 495,000 — Loss (gain) on sale of real estate 7,276 (20,076) Abandonment of office furniture — 12,000 Costs in connection with termination of line of credit 439,446 Realized gain on investments (415,301) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) decrease in: Escrow deposits — 12,813 Interest and fees receivable (180,335) (454,487) Other receivables 54,090 (67,237) Due from borrowers (273,202) 2,122,939 Prepaid expenses (82,082) (22,305) Deposits on property and equipment (100,530) (37,881) (Decrease) increase in: Due to note purchaser — (176,619) Accrued interest 77,256 3,323 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 272,574 (159,512) Deferred revenue (91,019) 9,261 Advances from borrowers 565,706 180,889 Total adjustments 745,569 2,059,039 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 7,389,446 7,313,474 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of investments (37,216,177) — Proceeds from the sale of investments 25,905,769 — Proceeds from sale of real estate owned 1,816,522 362,136 Acquisitions of and improvements to real estate owned (1,584,300) (443,217) Purchase of property and equipment (118,364) (196,603) Security deposits held 5,616 — Principal disbursements for mortgages receivable (68,029,798) (42,163,704) Principal collections on mortgages receivable 37,859,270 27,917,331 NET CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES (41,361,462) (14,524,057) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from line of credit 14,080,569 42,720,829 Repayment of line of credit (2,000,000) (69,939,952) Proceeds from notes sold to shareholder — 1,017,000 Repayment of notes sold to shareholder — (2,217,000) Principal payments on mortgage payable (12,296) — Principal payments on notes payable (15,303) — Dividends paid (5,308,152) (7,027,746) Financing costs incurred (108,353) (6,836) Proceeds from other loans 257,845 — Proceeds from mortgage payable — 795,000 Repayment of mortgage payable — (297,837) Proceeds from notes payable, net — 68,634 Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 30,736,148 Costs associated with the issuance of common stock — (147,002) Gross proceeds from issuance of fixed rate notes 14,363,750 23,663,000 Financing costs incurred in connection with fixed rate notes (743,908) (1,307,571) NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 20,514,152 18,056,667 NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (13,457,864) 10,846,084 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS- BEGINNING OF YEAR 18,841,937 158,859 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 5,384,073 $ 11,004,943

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP. STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Continued) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Taxes paid $ — $ — Interest paid $ 2,093,080 $ 472,329 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION-NON-CASH Dividends declared and payable $ — $ —

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Real estate acquired in connection with the foreclosure of certain mortgages, inclusive of interest and other fees receivable, during the period ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $2,265,927.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company purchased equipment for $13,005 subject to a capital lease.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Mortgages receivable, affiliate in the amount of $879,457 were reduced to $0 as the underlying loans were transferred to the Company and are included in Mortgages receivable.

Real estate acquired in connection with the foreclosure of certain mortgages, inclusive of interest and other fees receivable, during the period ended September 30, 2020 amounted to $170,383.

