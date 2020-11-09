 

Replimune Announces Poster Presentations at the SITC 2020 Annual Meeting and a Presentation at the SITC 2020 Annual Meeting Virtual Press Conference

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic platform, announced that the posters being presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting being held virtually from November 9-14, 2020 are now available on the Company’s website. In addition, the Company has been selected to participate in the SITC 2020 Virtual Press Conference being held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 7:45 AM ET where the principal investigator will discuss the Company’s poster titled “An Open-label, multicenter, Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP1, an enhanced potency oncolytic HSV, combined with nivolumab: Updated results from the skin cancer cohorts”.

Details of Replimune’s poster presentations:

  • Title: (647) Initial results of a phase 1 trial of RP2, a first in class, enhanced potency, anti-CTLA-4 antibody expressing, oncolytic HSV as single agent and combined with nivolumab in patients with solid tumors:

     Abstract Authors: Mark Middleton1, Joseph J. Sacco2, Kevin Harrington4, Anna Olsson-Brown2, Pablo Nenclares4, Francesca Aroldi1, Suzanne Thomas3, Robert S. Coffin, etc.

    Presentation times: Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 5:15–5:45 p.m. EST and Friday, Nov. 13 from 4:40–5:10 p.m. EST

    Location: Virtual Poster Hall

    The poster is also available on the Replimune website linked here.
  • Title: (650) An Open-label, multicenter, Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP1, an enhanced potency oncolytic HSV, combined with nivolumab: Updated results from the skin cancer cohorts

     Abstract Authors: Mark R. Middleton, Francesca Aroldi, Joseph J. Sacco, Mohammed M. Milhem, Brendan D. Curti, Ari M. Vanderwalde, Scott Baum, Adel Samson, Anna C. Pavlick, Jason Alan Chesney, Jiaxin Niu, Terence Duane Rhodes, Tawnya Lynn Bowles, Robert Conry, AnnaOlsson-Brown, Douglas Earl Laux, Praveen Bommareddy, Alex Deterding, Robert S. Coffin, Kevin Harrington

    Presentation times: Thursday, Nov. 12 from 4:50–5:20 p.m. EST and Saturday, Nov. 14 from 1–1:30 p.m. EST

    Location: Virtual Poster Hall

    The poster is also available on the Replimune website linked here. Supporting slides with patient examples are linked here.

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of oncolytic immune-gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. Replimune’s Immulytic platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment across a broad range of cancers. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

