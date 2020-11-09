Replimune Announces Poster Presentations at the SITC 2020 Annual Meeting and a Presentation at the SITC 2020 Annual Meeting Virtual Press Conference

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic platform, announced that the posters being presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting being held virtually from November 9-14, 2020 are now available on the Company’s website. In addition, the Company has been selected to participate in the SITC 2020 Virtual Press Conference being held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 7:45 AM ET where the principal investigator will discuss the Company’s poster titled “An Open-label, multicenter, Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP1, an enhanced potency oncolytic HSV, combined with nivolumab: Updated results from the skin cancer cohorts”.

Title: (647) Initial results of a phase 1 trial of RP2, a first in class, enhanced potency, anti-CTLA-4 antibody expressing, oncolytic HSV as single agent and combined with nivolumab in patients with solid tumors:



Abstract Authors: Mark Middleton1, Joseph J. Sacco2, Kevin Harrington4, Anna Olsson-Brown2, Pablo Nenclares4, Francesca Aroldi1, Suzanne Thomas3, Robert S. Coffin, etc.



Presentation times: Wednesday, Nov. 11 from 5:15–5:45 p.m. EST and Friday, Nov. 13 from 4:40–5:10 p.m. EST



Location: Virtual Poster Hall



The poster is also available on the Replimune website linked here.

Title: (650) An Open-label, multicenter, Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP1, an enhanced potency oncolytic HSV, combined with nivolumab: Updated results from the skin cancer cohorts



Abstract Authors: Mark R. Middleton, Francesca Aroldi, Joseph J. Sacco, Mohammed M. Milhem, Brendan D. Curti, Ari M. Vanderwalde, Scott Baum, Adel Samson, Anna C. Pavlick, Jason Alan Chesney, Jiaxin Niu, Terence Duane Rhodes, Tawnya Lynn Bowles, Robert Conry, AnnaOlsson-Brown, Douglas Earl Laux, Praveen Bommareddy, Alex Deterding, Robert S. Coffin, Kevin Harrington



Presentation times: Thursday, Nov. 12 from 4:50–5:20 p.m. EST and Saturday, Nov. 14 from 1–1:30 p.m. EST



Location: Virtual Poster Hall



The poster is also available on the Replimune website linked here. Supporting slides with patient examples are linked here.

About Replimune

