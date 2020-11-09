 

KBL Merger Corp. IV Announces Completion of Acquisition of 180 Life Sciences Corp. and Trading Under the ticker ATNF Starting November 9, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBL Merger Corp. IV (NASDAQ: KBLM or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of 180 Life Sciences Corp. ("180 Life Sciences"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with its lead indication in Phase 2b/3, focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain.

In connection with the closing of the merger, KBLM issued 17,500,000 shares of common stock to the stockholders of 180 Life Sciences, of which 1,049,999 shares were deposited in an escrow account and subject to forfeiture for indemnification claims, and of which 1,981,496 shares are issuable to the holders of the existing exchangeable shares of CannBioRex Purchaseco ULC and/or Katexco Purchaseco ULC, Canadian subsidiaries of 180 Life Sciences. The issuance of the shares of common stock to the stockholders of 180 Life Sciences was registered on an effective registration statement on Form S-4 that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12, 2019 and that was declared effective on October 9, 2020. Following the merger, 180 Life Sciences shall survive as a wholly-owned subsidiary of KBLM.

Prior to the closing of the merger, 180 Life Sciences Corp. changed its name to 180 Life Corp., and KBL Merger Corp. IV changed its name to 180 Life Sciences Corp. As used in this press release, references to KBL Merger Corp. IV refer to the Company and references to 180 Life Sciences Corp. refer to 180 Life Sciences (which became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company following the merger, as discussed above). As a result of the merger, the units and rights of KBL Merger Corp. ceased trading, and the shares of its common stock and warrants will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbols “ATNF” and “ATNFW,” respectively, starting on or about November 9, 2020.

This is the fourth SPAC for KBL Merger Corp. IV, CEO, Marlene Krauss, M.D. Dr. Krauss stated, “We evaluated many companies to find the best merger candidate for KBL Merger Corp. IV and are excited to be combining with 180 Life Sciences. The merger provides a unique investment opportunity in the biotechnology space. 180 Life Sciences is run by a world class team of people with decades of experience in drug development and commercialization, there are multiple programs in various stages of development which mitigates risk and we are developing drugs that address large markets.”

