 

Codiak Presents Preclinical Data at SITC 2020 Demonstrating Potential of engEx Engineered Exosomes to Stimulate Targeted, Integrated Anti-Tumor Immunity

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 14:00  |  28   |   |   

– exoIL-12 demonstrates tissue-retained pharmacology, enhanced anti-tumor activity, potent M1 myeloid recruitment, and superior T cell responses in vivo

– Engineered exosomes with directed cellular tropism achieve targeted payload delivery –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK), a clinical-stage company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that preclinical data from programs using its engEx Platform are being presented this week at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). Results from multiple studies highlight the potential of Codiak’s precision engineered exosomes to direct pharmacological payloads to specific cells and to achieve enhanced immune mediated anti-tumor activity with an expanded safety margin.

Exosomes are naturally occurring, extracellular vesicles that have evolved as an intercellular messenger system to protect and deliver functional macromolecules between cells. Utilizing its engEx Platform, Codiak can engineer exosomes with distinct properties, load them with various types of therapeutic molecules and alter tropism so they reach specific cellular targets. Codiak is developing exosome therapeutic candidates to target multiple pathways throughout the body to treat various forms of cancer, neurological diseases, and infectious diseases. The company initiated clinical trials in September 2020 for two engineered exosome candidates, exoIL-12 and exoSTING, for the treatment of lymphoid and solid tumors.

“These data provide further in vivo evidence that we can effectively harness the inherent biology of exosomes to improve the therapeutic window for selectively delivering potent drug molecules to engage promising targets that have eluded other approaches,” said Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Codiak. “With both of our lead oncology clinical programs now underway, we look forward to seeing results from the healthy volunteer portion of our exoIL-12 study by the end of the year and safety, biomarker and preliminary efficacy data from both exoIL-12 and exoSTING programs by the middle of next year.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Codiak Presents Preclinical Data at SITC 2020 Demonstrating Potential of engEx Engineered Exosomes to Stimulate Targeted, Integrated Anti-Tumor Immunity – exoIL-12 demonstrates tissue-retained pharmacology, enhanced anti-tumor activity, potent M1 myeloid recruitment, and superior T cell responses in vivo – – Engineered exosomes with directed cellular tropism achieve targeted payload delivery – …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...