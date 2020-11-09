Codiak Presents Preclinical Data at SITC 2020 Demonstrating Potential of engEx Engineered Exosomes to Stimulate Targeted, Integrated Anti-Tumor Immunity

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK), a clinical-stage company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that preclinical data from programs using its engEx Platform are being presented this week at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). Results from multiple studies highlight the potential of Codiak’s precision engineered exosomes to direct pharmacological payloads to specific cells and to achieve enhanced immune mediated anti-tumor activity with an expanded safety margin.

Exosomes are naturally occurring, extracellular vesicles that have evolved as an intercellular messenger system to protect and deliver functional macromolecules between cells. Utilizing its engEx Platform, Codiak can engineer exosomes with distinct properties, load them with various types of therapeutic molecules and alter tropism so they reach specific cellular targets. Codiak is developing exosome therapeutic candidates to target multiple pathways throughout the body to treat various forms of cancer, neurological diseases, and infectious diseases. The company initiated clinical trials in September 2020 for two engineered exosome candidates, exoIL-12 and exoSTING, for the treatment of lymphoid and solid tumors.

“These data provide further in vivo evidence that we can effectively harness the inherent biology of exosomes to improve the therapeutic window for selectively delivering potent drug molecules to engage promising targets that have eluded other approaches,” said Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Codiak. “With both of our lead oncology clinical programs now underway, we look forward to seeing results from the healthy volunteer portion of our exoIL-12 study by the end of the year and safety, biomarker and preliminary efficacy data from both exoIL-12 and exoSTING programs by the middle of next year.”