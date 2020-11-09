Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. Announces Likeshuo Online Platform Revenue Growth of more than 30% YOY and "Singles Day" Promotion

The revenue of Likeshuo for the first three quarters of 2020 increased by more than 30% on a year-on-year basis. While maintaining rapid growth since the fourth quarter of 2019, Likeshuo has achieved positive and sustainable growth for four consecutive quarters. In addition, as of August 2020, the gross billing of the Company’s online Japanese language teaching service, Jtalk, reached RMB3.5 million.

Furthermore, during the "Singles’ Day" nationwide promotion activity on Tmall.com between October 20th to November 11th this year, the Company launched a promotion on Tmall.com for Likeshuo, which attracted a significant number of registered users. In 2019, Likeshuo ranked first in sales among all participating online language training businesses during the “Singles’ Day” promotion period. Meten EdtechX insists on guiding consumers with transparent prices and discounts, provides strong guarantees for voluntary refunds, and abandons the industry's traditional model for the purpose of low-cost trial class drainage. The Company expects Likeshuo to continue last year's momentum on sales or even break the sales record of 2019.

Meten EdtechX continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic due to its position as the top player in the adult online and offline ELT segments in China. Likeshuo utilizes many years of professional language training experience and the advantage of the Internet to break the limitations of time and space on learning. The online and offline double helix business model achieves the purpose of saving resources, improving quality and increasing efficiency.

The expanding scale and rising popularity of Likeshuo has brought rapid growth in the online performance of the Company. Likeshuo has also become an effective way to enhance Meten EdtechX's brand awareness and discover the potential needs of students' English learning. It has also played a key role in promoting Meten EdtechX’s offline network expansion.

More importantly, with the rapid development of Likeshuo, Meten EdtechX has successively and steadily deployed the training services and products for two of the minority languages, Japanese and Spanish. Going forward, Meten EdtechX will expand its services to cover minority language college entrance examination preparation services, further explore other language training areas and take the lead in entering into the minority language education market on a large scale. At the same time, the Company will continue to invest in technological innovation and product development in order to maintain its market leading position.