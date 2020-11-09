Checkpoint Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Updated Cosibelimab Lung Cancer Results at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

44.0% objective response rate and 10.3-month median progression-free survival observed in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cohort



Phase 3 registration-enabling trial planned in first-line metastatic NSCLC

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (NASDAQ: CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced updated interim results from the ongoing global, open-label, multicohort Phase 1 clinical trial of its anti-PD-L1 antibody, cosibelimab, in patients with advanced cancers, including a cohort of patients with previously untreated high PD-L1 expressing advanced non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”). The updated interim results are being presented in a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting being held virtually from November 9-14, 2020.

“The single-agent activity of cosibelimab in NSCLC is compelling, with the observed 44.0% objective response rate and 10.3-month median progression-free survival comparing favorably to the datasets generated in similar subjects from the PD-(L)1 therapies available today. Based on the strength of these results, we intend to initiate a Phase 3 registration-enabling trial evaluating cosibelimab in combination with chemotherapy in first-line, metastatic NSCLC patients,” said James F. Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkpoint. “The annual market for PD-(L)1 therapies in NSCLC is approximately $10 billion and growing. If approved, we believe cosibelimab could capture meaningful market share as a lower-priced alternative to therapies currently available, and NSCLC is an ideal follow-on to our planned first indication of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, for which top-line results from an on-going registration-enabling trial are expected in the second half of 2021.”

Summary of NSCLC Data Presented at SITC:

The ongoing trial is evaluating cosibelimab administered as a fixed dose of 800 mg every two weeks or 1200 mg every three weeks. The NSCLC cohort includes patients with Stage IV NSCLC with high (tumor proportion score ≥50%) PD-L1 tumor expression as determined by immunohistochemistry, with no prior systemic treatment for advanced/metastatic NSCLC and no epidermal growth factor receptor (“EGFR”) activating mutation or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (“ALK”) translocation.