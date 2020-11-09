 

Checkpoint Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Updated Cosibelimab Lung Cancer Results at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 14:00  |  31   |   |   
  • 44.0% objective response rate and 10.3-month median progression-free survival observed in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cohort
  • Phase 3 registration-enabling trial planned in first-line metastatic NSCLC

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (NASDAQ: CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced updated interim results from the ongoing global, open-label, multicohort Phase 1 clinical trial of its anti-PD-L1 antibody, cosibelimab, in patients with advanced cancers, including a cohort of patients with previously untreated high PD-L1 expressing advanced non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”). The updated interim results are being presented in a poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting being held virtually from November 9-14, 2020.  

“The single-agent activity of cosibelimab in NSCLC is compelling, with the observed 44.0% objective response rate and 10.3-month median progression-free survival comparing favorably to the datasets generated in similar subjects from the PD-(L)1 therapies available today. Based on the strength of these results, we intend to initiate a Phase 3 registration-enabling trial evaluating cosibelimab in combination with chemotherapy in first-line, metastatic NSCLC patients,” said James F. Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkpoint. “The annual market for PD-(L)1 therapies in NSCLC is approximately $10 billion and growing. If approved, we believe cosibelimab could capture meaningful market share as a lower-priced alternative to therapies currently available, and NSCLC is an ideal follow-on to our planned first indication of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, for which top-line results from an on-going registration-enabling trial are expected in the second half of 2021.”

Summary of NSCLC Data Presented at SITC:
The ongoing trial is evaluating cosibelimab administered as a fixed dose of 800 mg every two weeks or 1200 mg every three weeks. The NSCLC cohort includes patients with Stage IV NSCLC with high (tumor proportion score ≥50%) PD-L1 tumor expression as determined by immunohistochemistry, with no prior systemic treatment for advanced/metastatic NSCLC and no epidermal growth factor receptor (“EGFR”) activating mutation or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (“ALK”) translocation.

Seite 1 von 4
Checkpoint Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Checkpoint Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Updated Cosibelimab Lung Cancer Results at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting 44.0% objective response rate and 10.3-month median progression-free survival observed in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cohortPhase 3 registration-enabling trial planned in first-line metastatic NSCLC NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Checkpoint Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights