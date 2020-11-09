 

Patriot One Appoints Peter Evans as CEO

TORONTO, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”)  is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Evans as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), effective on Monday, November 16, 2020.  Mr. Evans succeeds Martin Cronin who will remain on as a director of the Company. 

Mr. Evans brings over 25 years of experience working with venture-backed and public companies in executive leadership, operations and board roles. As an experienced executive in the security industry, Mr. Evans has demonstrated a track record for success in revenue growth and profitability, as well as identifying and developing new market opportunities, within start-up, Fortune 500, and rapidly-changing enterprises.

“Peter has a deep understanding of critical business drivers for tech-enabled solutions and SaaS business models, including in the security space,” expressed Peter Van Der Gracht, Chair of Patriot One’s board of directors. “His ability to leverage digital transformation into operational acceleration is one of the key skill sets that led us to our hiring decision. We are truly excited by his wealth of experience in SaaS and cloud services, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cyber security, telecom, and datacenter technology operations, and look forward to seeing great results with him leading Patriot One forward in the coming years.”

“I am excited to join the Patriot One team to lead the business into this new growth phase and capitalize on the extraordinary value contained within this exceptional technology,” expressed Peter Evans. “It’s exciting to be part of such an innovative and disruptive company that has built a broad portfolio of solutions poised for growth by addressing critical security concerns across our communities and businesses. By leveraging innovation, data and AI capabilities, Patriot One is well positioned to digitize traditional labor-based security models, and deliver higher efficacy, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness to both public and private enterprises. I am very excited to be a part of this journey together with our employees, partners, shareholders, and most importantly, our customers”.

