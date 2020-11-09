Genocea Presents Positive GEN-009 Clinical Results, Update on GEN-011 Program and New InhibigenTM Mechanism of Action Data at Virtual SITC 2020

ATLASTM-identified Inhibigens decrease anti-tumor T cell responses, cannot be overcome by powerful checkpoint blockade immunotherapy

GEN-009

In follow up to data shared at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020, the company shared expanded clinical and immunogenicity findings from Part B of its ongoing GEN-009 Phase 1/2a trial, which evaluates GEN-009, Genocea’s neoantigen vaccine, in combination with PD-1 inhibitors in advanced cancers. Posters 390 and 413 outline the clinical and immune responses elicited by GEN-009 in 16 checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) therapy sensitive and resistant patients. Poster 413 was a highly scored abstract selected for a “Poster Walk.”

Of the nine CPI-sensitive patients, three patients experienced a novel reduction in tumor volume post-GEN-009 dosing and achieved independent RECIST responses after vaccination, including 2 PRs and 1 CR. Five additional CPI-sensitive patients have shown disease control post-vaccination for up to 11 months. Within the CPI-resistant population, five of seven patients appear to have stabilized disease lasting up to seven months. GEN-009 elicited strong anti-tumor immune responses with both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses observed at day 50 post-vaccination and with peak ex vivo responses occurring Day 92. Early data from two patients tested so far show a complete absence of circulating tumor DNA by day 50, which is consistent with a vaccine clinical effect. There was also emerging evidence of epitope spreading in patients who successfully responded to therapy. GEN-009 was safe and well tolerated.