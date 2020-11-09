 

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Presents Additional Data from RESOLVE-1 Study in Systemic Sclerosis

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 14:05  |  52   |   |   
  • Topline data remain as previously reported
  • Post-hoc analyses showed lenabasum treatment was associated with a benefit in lung function (forced vital capacity) in subjects on established background immunosuppressant therapies (greater than 2 years)
  • Focusing on forced vital capacity in patients on established immunosuppressant therapies could address a key unmet need and represents a potential commercial opportunity
  • Systemic sclerosis is a rare, life-threatening autoimmune disease affecting up to 75K Americans

Norwood, MA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, today presented additional data from the RESOLVE-1 Phase 3 study of lenabasum for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

“We are encouraged by the post-hoc analyses pointing to lenabasum’s therapeutic potential to reduce decline in lung function in people with systemic sclerosis who have been on longer-term immunosuppressant drug therapy,” said Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. “We believe these findings offer a rationale for additional clinical development of lenabasum, a non-immunosuppressive agent, that could address lung function decline in systemic sclerosis patients.”

Summary of findings:

Modified intent-to-treat population (n = 363):

  • Stable doses of background immunosuppressant therapies were allowed in both lenabasum and placebo arms, reflecting current clinical practice.
  • 84% of RESOLVE-1 subjects were on background immunosuppressant therapies.
  • As previously reported, median American College of Rheumatology Combined Response Index for Systemic Sclerosis (ACR CRISS) scores at Week 52 were 0.888 versus 0.887, for lenabasum 20 mg twice daily (n = 120) versus placebo (n = 123).

Placebo group (n = 123):

  • Unprecedented improvement was seen in the placebo group in subjects who were concurrently receiving stable doses of background immunosuppressant therapies, especially subjects in their first two years on these therapies.
  • Subjects treated with background mycophenolate had the greatest improvement over the one-year RESOLVE-1 study.

Post-hoc analyses of lenabasum 20 mg twice daily group compared to placebo group:

Seite 1 von 4
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Presents Additional Data from RESOLVE-1 Study in Systemic Sclerosis Topline data remain as previously reportedPost-hoc analyses showed lenabasum treatment was associated with a benefit in lung function (forced vital capacity) in subjects on established background immunosuppressant therapies (greater than 2 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Stolt Tankers and John T Essberger Announce European Joint Venture
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
Corbus Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter Results on November 10, 2020
23.10.20
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Data from its Phase 2b Study in Cystic Fibrosis at NACFC 2020
21.10.20
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Three Lenabasum Abstracts to be Presented at ACR Convergence 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.09.20
65
Aussichtsreiche Chance im Medizinischen Cannabis-Bereich