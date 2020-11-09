Corbus Pharmaceuticals Presents Additional Data from RESOLVE-1 Study in Systemic Sclerosis

Topline data remain as previously reported

Post-hoc analyses showed lenabasum treatment was associated with a benefit in lung function (forced vital capacity) in subjects on established background immunosuppressant therapies (greater than 2 years)

Focusing on forced vital capacity in patients on established immunosuppressant therapies could address a key unmet need and represents a potential commercial opportunity

Systemic sclerosis is a rare, life-threatening autoimmune disease affecting up to 75K Americans

Norwood, MA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, today presented additional data from the RESOLVE-1 Phase 3 study of lenabasum for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.



“We are encouraged by the post-hoc analyses pointing to lenabasum’s therapeutic potential to reduce decline in lung function in people with systemic sclerosis who have been on longer-term immunosuppressant drug therapy,” said Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. “We believe these findings offer a rationale for additional clinical development of lenabasum, a non-immunosuppressive agent, that could address lung function decline in systemic sclerosis patients.”

Summary of findings:

Modified intent-to-treat population (n = 363):

Stable doses of background immunosuppressant therapies were allowed in both lenabasum and placebo arms, reflecting current clinical practice.

84% of RESOLVE-1 subjects were on background immunosuppressant therapies.

As previously reported, median American College of Rheumatology Combined Response Index for Systemic Sclerosis (ACR CRISS) scores at Week 52 were 0.888 versus 0.887, for lenabasum 20 mg twice daily (n = 120) versus placebo (n = 123).

Placebo group (n = 123):

Unprecedented improvement was seen in the placebo group in subjects who were concurrently receiving stable doses of background immunosuppressant therapies, especially subjects in their first two years on these therapies.

Subjects treated with background mycophenolate had the greatest improvement over the one-year RESOLVE-1 study.

Post-hoc analyses of lenabasum 20 mg twice daily group compared to placebo group: