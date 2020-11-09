Corbus Pharmaceuticals Presents Additional Data from RESOLVE-1 Study in Systemic Sclerosis
- Topline data remain as previously reported
- Post-hoc analyses showed lenabasum treatment was associated with a benefit in lung function (forced vital capacity) in subjects on established background immunosuppressant therapies (greater than 2 years)
- Focusing on forced vital capacity in patients on established immunosuppressant therapies could address a key unmet need and represents a potential commercial opportunity
- Systemic sclerosis is a rare, life-threatening autoimmune disease affecting up to 75K Americans
Norwood, MA, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage drug development company
pioneering transformative medicines that target the endocannabinoid system, today presented additional data from the RESOLVE-1 Phase 3 study of lenabasum for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.
“We are encouraged by the post-hoc analyses pointing to lenabasum’s therapeutic potential to reduce decline in lung function in people with systemic sclerosis who have been on longer-term immunosuppressant drug therapy,” said Yuval Cohen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Corbus. “We believe these findings offer a rationale for additional clinical development of lenabasum, a non-immunosuppressive agent, that could address lung function decline in systemic sclerosis patients.”
Summary of findings:
Modified intent-to-treat population (n = 363):
- Stable doses of background immunosuppressant therapies were allowed in both lenabasum and placebo arms, reflecting current clinical practice.
- 84% of RESOLVE-1 subjects were on background immunosuppressant therapies.
- As previously reported, median American College of Rheumatology Combined Response Index for Systemic Sclerosis (ACR CRISS) scores at Week 52 were 0.888 versus 0.887, for lenabasum 20 mg twice daily (n = 120) versus placebo (n = 123).
Placebo group (n = 123):
- Unprecedented improvement was seen in the placebo group in subjects who were concurrently receiving stable doses of background immunosuppressant therapies, especially subjects in their first two years on these therapies.
- Subjects treated with background mycophenolate had the greatest improvement over the one-year RESOLVE-1 study.
Post-hoc analyses of lenabasum 20 mg twice daily group compared to placebo group:
