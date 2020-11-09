 

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. and Clever Leaves, a Large-Scale Pharmaceutical-Grade Multi-National Cannabis Operator, Announce Revised Transaction Terms

Companies to Host Joint Investor Webinar and Q&A Session Today at 11:00 AM ET

  • Enterprise Value Reduction of 20% Provides Greater Value to Shareholders

  • Peer Comp EBITDA Multiples Have Increased 20% Since Initial Transaction Announcement

  • Significant Reduction in the Minimum Cash Condition to $26.0 Million

  • Investor Sponsorship through Private Placement and Non-Redemption Commitment

  • Committed Capital Pool in Excess of the Minimum Cash Condition

  • Transaction Remains on Track to Close in the Fourth Quarter 2020

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA, SAMAW, and SAMAU) (“SAMA”) and Clever Leaves International Inc. (“Clever Leaves”) jointly announced today that they have amended their definitive agreement (the “Business Combination Agreement”), which was entered into on July 25, 2020, pursuant to which a newly formed holding company, Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (“Holdco”), will acquire SAMA and Clever Leaves (the “Business Combination”) and is anticipated to become a NASDAQ-listed public company trading under the ticker symbol “CLVR”.

Under the amended terms, the initial expected enterprise value has been reduced to $206 million from $255 million and the minimum cash condition for SAMA has been reduced to $26 million from $60 million. Additionally, the cash consideration payable to certain Clever Leaves’ shareholders at closing has been amended, thereby increasing the equity rollover consideration of the transaction to approximately 97% while Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Sponsor, LLC agreed to restructure its’ equity ownership to better align with the capital retained at closing. In connection with these revised terms, institutional investors have committed over $10 million through a private placement to be funded at closing of the Business Combination. Additionally, select SAMA stockholders have agreed not to redeem their shares held thereby providing a path to over $16 million of additional committed capital1 and thus having adequate capital to consummate the transaction. When including SAMA’s cash in trust, the parties expect to have over $80 million of cash on its balance sheet following closing.

