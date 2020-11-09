Advaxis Presents Updated Data from Ongoing ADXS-503 Phase 1/2 Lung Cancer Trial at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

ADXS-503 appeared safe and well tolerated as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products today announced the presentation of data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 study evaluating ADXS-503 as a monotherapy and in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting. ADXS-503 is the first drug construct from the Company’s ADXS-HOT off-the-shelf, cancer-type specific, immunotherapy program which leverages Advaxis’ proprietary Lm technology platform to target hotspot mutations that commonly occur in specific cancer types as well as other proprietary, tumor-associated antigens.

The data presented across three cohorts; Part A monotherapy, Part B combination with KEYTRUDA and Part C combination with KEYTRUDA in the first line setting for patients with NSCLC with PD-L1 expression ≥ 1% or who are unfit for chemotherapy, together, demonstrate that ADXS-503 was safe and well tolerated, and may restore or enhance sensitivity to checkpoint inhibitors as an off-the-shelf, neoantigen immunotherapy.

“The results observed thus far in Part B of this study, with ADXS-503 added to KEYTRUDA without intervening treatment or a change in the checkpoint inhibitor at the time of progression on KEYTRUDA, provide encouraging proof-of-concept that ADXS-503 may re-sensitize or enhance the response to KEYTRUDA,” said Jonathan W. Goldman, M.D., Department of Medicine, Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center, UCLA Health Santa Monica Medical Center, and Lead Study Investigator. “The results in Part B also demonstrate an improved disease control rate compared to other checkpoint rechallenge studies. We are equally intrigued with the duration and quality of the clinical benefit, as four patients have been safely treated and done well with the combination therapy, two of them for more than 10 months as of today. Importantly, the immune correlative data support the thesis that ADXS-503 is synergizing well with KEYTRUDA by activating cytotoxic and memory CD8+ T cells. We are eagerly collecting additional data to better define the role of ADXS-503 and KEYTRUDA in this setting and in Part C of the study in first line therapy of NSCLC patients.”