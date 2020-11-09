AMMO, Inc. Sees Demand Increase 291% for Its Streak Visual Ammunition Year Over Year

AMMO originally launched its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition in January 2018. Consumers and shooting professionals immediately started to add STREAK into their regular shooting regimes to assist in increasing shooting accuracy through range training, as well as aid in self-protection in nighttime environments. Over the past year, STREAK has increased sales by over 291% for the first six months of the fiscal year 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The Company has approximately $10 million in current open orders for STREAK Visual Ammunition.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to report that it is currently increasing its manufacturing capacity to aid in keeping up with the demand for its award winning patented STREAK Visual Ammunition line.

AMMO’s research and development team continues to diligently work to increase the lumens for the STREAK line-up as well as add other color options. An expansion of caliber offerings, including shotgun shells, is earmarked for early 2021.

“We are certainly extremely happy with our overall sales numbers and the tremendous growth we have experienced across our entire ammunition portfolio. Our STREAK products have always been a leader in our product line up. Our manufacturing team has been working hard to replenish the shelves with STREAK. We have increased the production capacity in our Payson, AZ manufacturing facility in order to better meet the current demand and be in a position to address the forecasts for future demand.”, said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO.

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes its company branded munitions, its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, and O.W.L. Technologies. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.