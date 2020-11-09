Viemed Healthcare Announces New Independent Board Member

LAFAYETTE, La., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the “Company” or “Viemed”) (TSX: VMD.TO and NASDAQ:VMD), a home medical equipment supplier that provides post-acute respiratory care services in the United States, announced today that Sabrina Heltz has joined the Board of Directors as an independent director.



Ms. Heltz began her career at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana (“BCBSLA”) as an actuary and earned her credentials as an Associate in the Society of Actuaries and a Member of the American Academy of Actuaries. During her time at BCBSLA, she ascended in her role and responsibilities, ultimately serving as SVP/Chief Actuary of the plan for five years. Her career then transitioned to managing other operational areas of BCBSLA, including its pharmacy benefits program, medical management program and provider reimbursement areas. She ended her 31 year career at BCBSLA as SVP overseeing the provider contracting and reimbursement programs for the plan, spearheading the advancement of the plan's data and analytics capabilities to enable value based reimbursement programs and innovative quality and care improvement programs. Following her career at BCBSLA, she served for four years at Ochsner Health Network as Chief Operations Officer and recently transitioned to an executive advisor, assisting the network in its strategy and operations to enable success in value based contracts offered by Medicare and commercial health plans.