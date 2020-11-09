 

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. Reports Its Latest COA With 16.68% CBG and Initial Achievements From Its Marketing Campaign

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (“Maple Leaf” or the “Company”) (NEO: MGW, OTCQB: MGWFF) is pleased to announce that the latest Certificate of Analysis (“COA”) for its La Crème continues to show rising CBG concentration during the curing phase. The latest lab results show 16.68% CBG and 0.11% THC. While the Company is extremely pleased with the results, it remains optimistic of achieving 18-20% CBG. To view the latest lab results, please visit https://www.gsgreenworld.com.

As a part of the Company’s marketing strategy, new branding for its subsidiary, Golden State Green World, has been designed. The new branding will replace its previous logo and will be used on its website, 3.5 grams Jars, and hemp cigarette; which are currently in production and are scheduled to be ready in 2-3 weeks.

The sales team has started its marketing campaign by contacting various labs, extraction plants and local dispensaries. These efforts have achieved an initial success in obtaining verbal agreements for long-term partnerships with members of First Nations and a few dispensaries. A board member from the American Indian Chamber of Commerce will tour the site next week. Additional information will be available once formal partnership agreements have been finalized.

The Company will finish harvesting its 1st crop within the next 2 weeks. All five (5) greenhouses have also been upgraded to be fully automated and winterized. With the upgrades completed, the cultivation team has begun transferring the seedlings for the 2nd crop into each greenhouse and will be completed by the end of this week. The Company’s cultivation team is confident that, with all the greenhouse upgrades, the 2nd crop will be harvested by the end of January 2021 and attain a 90 days cycle cultivation plan moving forward.

For further information and updates regarding the Company, please visit https://www.mlgreenworld.com/.
For updates regarding the California CBG Hemp Project, please visit https://www.gsgreenworld.com/.

About Maple Leaf Green World Inc.

Maple Leaf is a public Canadian company that focuses on the cannabis and hemp industry in North America. The Company currently has cannabis and hemp projects in British Columbia and California. With over 10 years of extensive greenhouse management experience, the Company applies its eco-agriculture knowledge and cultivation technology to produce contaminant-free cannabis products. Maple Leaf’s long-term objective is to produce cannabis oil and to export its products to approved countries. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the Aequitas NEO Exchange Inc. under the symbol “MGW” and on the OTCQB market under the symbol “MGWFF.”

