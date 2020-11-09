Myriad Genetics Delivers 56% Sequential Increase in Quarterly Revenue; Test Volumes Reach 90% of Pre-COVID-19 Level at End of Quarter

We are renewing our commitment to our purpose-driven, 29-year mission of improving lives by aligning our efforts around the need to increase access to healthcare and reduce disparities in health outcomes among underserved populations. Leveraging our record of quality and innovation, we are intensifying our focus on empowering patients with the information they need to take control of their own health and wellness, and providing healthcare professionals with data-driven insights to better diagnose, treat and prevent disease. I am encouraged by early signs of improvement in our business performance, and the dedication of our team, as we extend our reach and launch our transformation plan to drive sustainable long-term growth and profitability. I believe Myriad Genetics is positioned for commercial success with a strong market opportunity, respected portfolio, and a more disciplined focus on operational excellence.”

Paul J. Diaz, President and Chief Executive Officer : "As we executed strategic initiatives to accelerate growth during the recent stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a significant recovery in test volumes and related business in the fiscal quarter. At the same time, we planned and launched the first phases of our strategic transformation plan, taking initial steps to simplify our business, reset our cost base, improve our end-to-end customer experience, and develop new commercial capabilities.

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a global leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, today announced financial results for its quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 and provided an update on recent business performance.

Financial Highlights:

Myriad Genetics delivered total revenue in the quarter of $145.2 million which declined 22% year-over-year but increased 56% sequentially as the company continued to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

° Total test volumes of 209,000 declined 12% year-over-year but increased 40% sequentially. Test volumes improved to 90% of pre-pandemic levels by the end of September compared to 75% of pre-pandemic levels at the end of June.

° GAAP gross margin was 69.6% and non-GAAP gross margin was 69.8%, improving 890 basis points sequentially due to higher test volumes which led to improved fixed cost absorption and cost management.

° Total operating expenses declined $16.1 million year-over-year to $113.4 million in the September 2020 quarter.

° GAAP operating income increased $28.7 million sequentially; non-GAAP operating income increased $30.2 million sequentially.

° Identified more than $40 million in annualized cost savings which will be implemented over the next nine months. These cost savings will be partially offset by up to $20 million in strategic marketing and technology investments focused on areas such as improving the end-to-end customer experience, new sales tools, expanding consumer access to on-line genetic insights, and targeted direct-to-consumer marketing.

° GAAP earnings per share (EPS) were ($0.20) and adjusted EPS were ($0.15). Adjusted net loss per share declined 48% sequentially.

° GAAP free cash flow in the quarter was ($59.3) million, negatively impacted by normal timing of annual incentive payments as well as a large tax payment. The company ended the quarter with $190.6 million in cash and equivalents, and $123.3 million available under its existing credit facility.

° Changed methodology for calculating adjusted EPS to tax affect the add back for amortization of intangible assets associated with acquisitions. In the September quarter, this negatively impacted adjusted earnings per share by ($0.05). Non-GAAP EPS amounts have been updated to reflect this change in prior periods.

° Recognized $1.4 million in payer recoupments in the September quarter and established a $2.2 million reserve for future refunds of payments made previously by insurance carriers.

Business Performance and Highlights

Women’s Health

The Myriad Women’s Health business -- which serves women who are assessing their risk of hereditary cancer, and women who are pregnant or planning a family -- recorded revenue of $55.7 million in the quarter and declined 34% year-over-year. Elective testing for hereditary cancer has been disproportionately impacted by the global pandemic due to delayed elective office visits. The prenatal business has significantly recovered with test volumes increasing 7% relative to the September quarter last year.

myRisk Hereditary Cancer

° myRisk Hereditary Cancer test volumes for the Women’s Health business declined 29% year-over-year but increased 100% relative to the June 2020 quarter.

Foresight

° Evidence Street, the technology assessment organization for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association issued a favorable medical policy decision on expanded carrier screening that may lead to improved coverage for ethnic minorities. If members of the Blues network adopt this policy and provide coverage for expanded carrier screening, a higher percentage of claims for this payer group will be paid.

Prequel

° The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologist recently issued new guidelines recommending prenatal testing for average risk patients. The new guidelines support expanded access to these services for more women as well as test coverage by insurance providers. To date, these guidelines have led to new medical policy guidelines from payers now covering average risk testing and expanding reimbursement opportunities for 40 million covered lives.

° Launched new AMPLIFY technology further increasing the accuracy of the Prequel noninvasive prenatal screening (NIPS) test which detects fetal aneuploidies such as Down syndrome. This proprietary Myriad technology allows more women to receive highly accurate test results and avoid invasive procedures regardless of body mass index (BMI), race, or ethnicity. Following the AMPLIFY launch, Prequel test volumes increased to record volume levels by the end of September.

Oncology

The Myriad Oncology business unit provides hereditary cancer testing for patients who have cancer, and products such as the EndoPredict breast cancer prognostic test, the Prolaris prostate cancer test, and companion diagnostic tests that work with corresponding drugs. The Oncology business delivered total revenue of $58.4 million, up 8% relative to revenue of $54.2 million in the September quarter of last year. The business also realized strong growth from companion diagnostics including meaningful revenue in the quarter from its proprietary myChoice CDx test.

myRisk Hereditary Cancer

° myRisk Hereditary Cancer test volumes for the Oncology business declined 18% year-over-year but increased 55% relative to the June 2020 quarter.

Prolaris

° Received a final local coverage determination (LCD) for Myriad’s Prolaris test which provides an assessment of prostate cancer aggressiveness. The determination made by Palmetto GBA and CGS Administrators, LLC, two of the administrative contractors for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, expands benefit entitlements for patients with unfavorable intermediate and high-risk prostate cancer. The final LCD becomes effective Dec. 6, 2020 and will provide payment on a meaningful proportion of tests that currently do not qualify for reimbursement.

BRACAnalysis CDx

° Saw significant increases in BRACAnalysis CDx test volume in Japan with total revenue from the country increasing 200% year-over-year to $7.5 million.

° Received Japanese regulatory approval for BRACAnalysis CDx as a companion diagnostic for the PARP inhibitor olaparib for use in pancreatic and prostate cancer.

EndoPredict

° The German Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) recently completed the method evaluation assessment for EndoPredict, extending availability of this second-generation biomarker test to all patients with statutory health insurance in Germany. The Committee supports the use of biomarkers, now including EndoPredict, to identify those patients who will likely benefit from chemotherapy treatment. Receipt of payment on EndoPredict claims in Germany is anticipated to begin in 2021.

Mental Health

Myriad’s Mental Health business -- which consists of the GeneSight Psychotropic test that helps physicians understand how genetic alterations impact response to antidepressant and other psychotropic medications -- saw revenue of $11.9 million in the quarter compared to $22.7 million in the same period last year. Mental Health revenue has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as care providers have moved from live to virtual office visits.

GeneSight

° Received a final LCD for pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing by Palmetto GBA and CGS Administrators, LLC that expands coverage to tests ordered by all healthcare providers licensed and qualified to diagnose associated conditions and prescribe relevant medications (either independently or in an arrangement).

° Broadened access to the GeneSight test among front-line providers of mental health treatment, including primary care physicians and nurse practitioners who treat the majority of depression and anxiety patients, through the expansion of sales and digital marketing capabilities.

Autoimmune

Myriad’s Autoimmune business -- which consists of the Vectra test for measuring disease activity in rheumatoid arthritis -- generated revenue of $9.1 million in the quarter compared to $11.0 million in the same period last year.

Vectra

° Launched a new enhancement to the Vectra test report providing an individualized estimate of a patient’s one-year risk of rapid radiographic progression (RP). The RP result in every report is personalized based on the patient’s age, gender and body mass. The new data will help physicians more accurately assess risk for disease progression.

Other

Other revenue – comprised of Myriad RBM contract research services for the pharmaceutical industry and the myPath Melanoma diagnostic test in dermatology -- was $10.1 million in the September quarter versus $14.5 million in the same period in the prior year. The decline in revenue is attributable to the previously announced sale of Myriad’s German clinic which occurred at the beginning of calendar year 2020.

° Announced the decision to pursue strategic alternatives for the Myriad RBM and Dermatology business units as part of the company’s transformation and growth plan.

Corporate Governance Changes

With the filing of its proxy statement in October, Myriad announced multiple corporate governance changes to better serve key stakeholders including a refreshment process for its Board of Directors, management objectives and compensation updates based on financial performance, and the move from a June 30 fiscal year to a calendar year end.

Financial Guidance

Given the continued unpredictability surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on the healthcare environment, customer behavior and the ability to market tests to physicians, the company will not provide financial guidance for the six-month transition period ending Dec. 31, 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast

Revenue by Product:

Three months ended September 30, 2020 2019 (In millions) WH ONC MH AI Other Total WH ONC MH AI Other Total % Change Molecular diagnostic revenues: Hereditary Cancer Testing $ 39.2 $ 41.4 $ — $ — $ — $ 80.6 $ 60.4 $ 44.1 $ — $ — $ — $ 104.5 (23 ) % Prenatal 16.5 — — — — 16.5 23.5 — — — — 23.5 (30 ) % GeneSight — — 11.9 — — 11.9 — — 22.7 — — 22.7 (48 ) % Vectra — — — 9.1 — 9.1 — — — 11.0 — 11.0 (17 ) % myChoice CDx — 7.8 — — — 7.8 — 1.3 — — — 1.3 500 % Prolaris — 6.4 — — — 6.4 — 6.5 — — — 6.5 (2 ) % EndoPredict — 2.8 — — — 2.8 — 2.3 — — — 2.3 22 % Other — — — — 0.6 0.6 — — — — 0.2 0.2 200 % Total molecular diagnostic revenue 55.7 58.4 11.9 9.1 0.6 135.7 83.9 54.2 22.7 11.0 0.2 172.0 (21 ) % Pharmaceutical and clinical service revenue — — — — 9.5 9.5 — — — — 14.3 14.3 (34 ) % Total revenue $ 55.7 $ 58.4 $ 11.9 $ 9.1 $ 10.1 $ 145.2 $ 83.9 $ 54.2 $ 22.7 $ 11.0 $ 14.5 $ 186.3 (22 ) %

WH = Women’s Health

ONC = Oncology

MH = Mental Health

AI = Autoimmune





MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 Molecular diagnostic testing $ 135.7 $ 172.0 Pharmaceutical and clinical services 9.5 14.3 Total revenue 145.2 186.3 Costs and expenses: Cost of molecular diagnostic testing 39.9 41.2 Cost of pharmaceutical and clinical services 4.3 8.5 Research and development expense 17.6 21.3 Change in the fair value of contingent consideration (1.1 ) 0.7 Selling, general, and administrative expense 124.1 135.5 Total costs and expenses 184.8 207.2 Operating loss (39.6 ) (20.9 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 0.4 0.9 Interest expense (2.9 ) (2.9 ) Other (1.6 ) 0.6 Total other expense, net: (4.1 ) (1.4 ) Loss before income tax (43.7 ) (22.3 ) Income tax benefit (28.5 ) (1.7 ) Net loss $ (15.2 ) $ (20.6 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest — — Net loss attributable to Myriad Genetics, Inc. stockholders $ (15.2 ) $ (20.6 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 74.7 73.7





MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In millions)



September 30, June 30, ASSETS 2020 2020 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 118.3 $ 163.7 Marketable investment securities 42.1 54.1 Prepaid expenses 12.5 13.8 Inventory 26.6 29.1 Trade accounts receivable 85.1 68.1 Prepaid taxes 107.9 — Other receivables 2.0 2.9 Total current assets 394.5 331.7 Property, plant and equipment, net 36.7 37.0 Operating lease right-of-use assets 62.7 66.0 Long-term marketable investment securities 30.2 37.0 Intangibles, net 590.9 605.3 Goodwill 328.3 327.6 Other assets 1.2 — Total assets $ 1,444.5 $ 1,404.6 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19.1 $ 21.7 Accrued liabilities 65.4 75.9 Current maturities of operating lease liabilities 13.6 13.5 Short-term contingent consideration 3.3 3.1 Deferred revenue 32.3 32.8 Total current liabilities 133.7 147.0 Unrecognized tax benefits 37.4 23.5 Long-term deferred taxes 75.3 26.6 Long-term debt 224.6 224.4 Non-current operating lease liabilities 53.5 56.9 Other long-term liabilities 10.7 8.0 Total liabilities 535.2 486.4 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, 75.2 and 74.7 shares outstanding at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020 respectively 0.8 0.7 Additional paid-in capital 1,101.2 1,096.6 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3.6 ) (5.2 ) Accumulated deficit (189.1 ) (173.9 ) Total Myriad Genetics, Inc. stockholders’ equity 909.3 918.2 Non-controlling interest — — Total stockholders' equity 909.3 918.2 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,444.5 $ 1,404.6





MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Three months ended

September 30, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss attributable to Myriad Genetics, Inc. stockholders $ (15.2 ) (20.6 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 17.7 18.2 Non-cash interest expense 0.2 0.1 Non-cash lease expense 3.3 3.2 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets 0.1 (0.1 ) Share-based compensation expense 8.4 8.8 Deferred income taxes 48.4 (5.1 ) Unrecognized tax benefits 13.9 0.4 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1.1 ) 0.7 Changes in assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses 1.2 2.6 Trade accounts receivable (17.0 ) 16.7 Other receivables 0.9 (0.1 ) Inventory 2.6 3.1 Prepaid taxes (107.9 ) 2.1 Other assets (1.2 ) — Accounts payable (3.2 ) (9.3 ) Accrued liabilities (9.8 ) (4.9 ) Deferred revenue (0.6 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (59.3 ) 15.8 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (1.5 ) (1.4 ) Purchases of marketable investment securities — (23.1 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable investment securities 18.6 17.4 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 17.1 (7.1 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Payment for tax withholding for common stock issued under share-based compensation plans (3.8 ) (0.4 ) Payment of contingent consideration recognized at acquisition (0.1 ) (3.3 ) Repayment of revolving credit facility — (8.6 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3.9 ) (12.3 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 0.7 0.3 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (45.4 ) (3.3 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 163.7 93.2 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 118.3 $ 89.9

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures for the Three months ended September 30, 2020 (Unaudited data in millions, except per share amount) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Revenue $ 145.2 $ 186.3 GAAP Cost of molecular diagnostic testing $ 39.9 $ 41.2 GAAP Cost of pharmaceutical and clinical services 4.3 8.5 Equity compensation (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Elevate initiatives — (0.2 ) Non-GAAP COGS $ 43.9 $ 49.2 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 69.8 % 73.6 % GAAP Research and Development $ 17.6 $ 21.3 Equity compensation (1.3 ) (1.5 ) Elevate initiatives (0.1 ) (0.7 ) Other adjustments (0.1 ) — Non-GAAP Research and Development $ 16.1 $ 19.1 GAAP Contingent Consideration $ (1.1 ) $ 0.7 Other adjustments 1.1 (0.7 ) Non-GAAP Contingent Consideration $ — $ — GAAP Selling, General and Administrative $ 124.1 $ 135.5 Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets (15.2 ) (15.2 ) Equity compensation (6.8 ) (7.0 ) Elevate initiatives (1.8 ) (2.3 ) Other adjustments (3.0 ) (0.6 ) Non-GAAP Selling, General and Administrative $ 97.3 $ 110.4 GAAP Operating Loss $ (39.6 ) $ (20.9 ) Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets 15.2 15.2 Equity compensation 8.4 8.8 Elevate initiatives 1.9 3.2 Other adjustments 2.0 1.3 Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss) $ (12.1 ) $ 7.6 Non-GAAP Operating Margin -8.3 % 4.1 % GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Myriad Genetics, Inc. Stockholders $ (15.2 ) $ (20.6 ) Acquisition - amortization of intangible assets 15.2 15.2 Equity compensation 8.4 8.8 Elevate initiatives 1.9 3.2 Other adjustments 3.5 1.3 Deferred tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (18.0 ) 1.4 Tax effect associated with non-GAAP adjustments (7.1 ) (7.8 ) Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) $ (11.3 ) $ 1.5 GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.20 ) $ (0.28 ) Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.15 ) $ 0.02 Diluted shares outstanding 74.7 73.7





Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (Unaudited data in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 GAAP cash flow from operations $ (59.3 ) $ 15.8 Capital expenditures (1.5 ) (1.4 ) Free cash flow $ (60.8 ) $ 14.4 Elevate initiative costs 1.9 3.2 Other adjustments 2.2 0.6 Tax effect associated with non-GAAP adjustments (1.0 ) (1.1 ) Non-GAAP Free cash flow $ (57.7 ) $ 17.1

Following is a description of the adjustments made to GAAP financial measures:



Acquisition – amortization of intangible assets: Represents recurring amortization charges resulting from the acquisition of intangible assets, including developed technology and database rights

Acquisition – integration related costs: Costs related to closing and integration of acquired companies

Equity compensation – non-cash equity-based compensation provided to Myriad employees

Elevate initiatives – transitory costs related to Myriad’s Elevate 2020 program and transformation initiatives

Other – Other one-time non-recurring expenses including expenses related to leadership transition, COVID-19 costs, non-recurring legal expenses, and potential future consideration related to acquisitions.

Deferred Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments - Changes in effective tax rate based upon ASU 2016-09 and the deferred tax impact of non-deductible acquisition costs