Mission Produce to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

OXNARD, Calif., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (“Mission” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVO) today announced Steve Barnard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Giles, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference.



The Company will be presenting virtually on November 18, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET. The presentation and related materials will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.missionproduce.com/.