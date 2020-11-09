Cue Biopharma Announces Presentations Highlighting Clinical Progress of CUE-101, Pipeline Progress of CUE-100 Series Immuno-STATs and Immuno-STAT Data for Infectious Disease Applications at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the patient’s body, announced today three poster presentations highlighting the Company’s clinical and pipeline progress at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting (SITC 2020). The posters include a clinical update on CUE-101, the lead drug candidate from the IL-2 based CUE-100 series, and data supporting the potential of the Immuno-STAT (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells within the body in a manner that can address a broad range of indications.



“We are pleased to share data providing further supportive evidence of the potential benefits of our Immuno-STAT platform throughout its stages of development,” said Anish Suri, Ph.D., president and chief scientific officer of Cue Biopharma. “We are encouraged by the dose-proportional signals and metrics of clinical activity as well as the tolerability observed in our ongoing Phase 1 trial of CUE-101, as we continue enrollment with the next incremental level of dosing. Our preclinical data demonstrate the potential versatility and modularity of the Immuno-STAT platform for a wide array of indications, including the potential for prognostics and diagnostics, with evidence of localization and engagement with disease-relevant T cells, as well as activation and expansion.”

Due to the abstract submission and acceptance dates for SITC, the poster highlighting progress on CUE-101 will only contain data updates through cohort 4. Members of the Cue Biopharma executive management team will provide further updates and details pertaining to patients from cohorts 4, 5 and 6 at the upcoming quarterly update call on November 17 at 4:30 p.m. EST. In addition, Cue Biopharma has recently received permission from the Clinical Safety and Review Committee to proceed with dose escalation to cohort 7 at 8 mg/kg.

The SITC Presentations include:



A phase 1 trial of CUE-101 a novel HPV16 E7-pHLA-IL2-Fc fusion protein in patients with recurrent/metastatic HPV16+ head and neck cancer (Abstract #354)

Presenter: Sara I. Pai, M.D., Ph.D., associate professor, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston

An ongoing multicenter, open-label, dose escalation Phase 1 trial is evaluating the safety, tolerability, anti-tumor response, pharmacokinetics and immunogenicity of CUE-101 as a monotherapy in patients with confirmed human papilloma virus positive recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HPV+ HNSCC) and HLA-A*02:01 serotype (NCT03978689). Results from 19 participants who have received CUE-101 at doses ranging from 0.06 to 1 mg/kg demonstrate acceptable tolerability, favorable pharmacokinetics (PK) and preliminary pharmacodynamics (PD) signals that indicate selective activation of tumor-specific T cells, enabling dose escalation to the next level (2 mg/kg).